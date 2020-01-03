Golden Globes: Security Plans Unchanged Despite Middle East War Fears

This year’s Golden Globes Awards takes place just three days after the United States air strike in Iraq that killed Gen. Qassem Suleimani, Iran’s top military leader. The move escalated tensions in the Middle East and led to the promise of retaliation by Iran, but for now there’s no credible threat to the L.A. region, per the Los Angeles Police Department.

And according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department, law enforcement hasn’t made any changes to its security plans for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards in light of the news. “As of now security is similar to what it was last year,” BHPD Lt. Robert Maycott told Variety.

Awards show security tightened up in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Although methods have changed over the years, most awards shows maintain a strict security policy. For the Globes, that means much of Wilshire Blvd. and Santa Monica Blvd. will be closed that day around the Beverly Hilton.

Taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are also not allowed to drop passengers off at the hotel, as once again a designated parking lot has been set up in Century City, with shuttles taking Globes attendees to and from the venue.

Attendees still looking to risk it by parking on streets in nearby Beverly Hills neighborhoods should be warned that the City of Beverly Hills has cracked down on allowing crowds near the building — and it’s much harder than it used to be to approach the Beverly Hilton on foot.

Weather, however, looks to cooperate this year for the Globes ceremony. The Beverly Hills forecast for Sunday is partly sunny skies, with a high of around 70 degrees and 0% chance of rain.

As for traffic in the area, parts of Santa Monica Blvd. start shutting down on Friday night, while portions of Wilshire will be closed by Sunday morning. Streets will be clear to use by 4 a.m. on Monday morning. Here’s a full rundown of Golden Globe-related road closures:

N. Santa Monica Blvd.: Westbound: complete closure from Wilshire Blvd. to Century Park East from 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 through 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. Eastbound: complete closure from Century Park East to Wilshire Blvd. from 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 through 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. (Alternate Routes: S. Santa Monica to remain open in both directions.)

Wilshire Blvd.: Westbound: complete closure at S. Santa Monica Blvd from 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. Eastbound: limited closure at Beverly Glen Blvd. (Los Angeles) with local access only to residents in the 10200-10300 blocks of Wilshire Blvd. and Los Angeles Country Club visitors from 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. Wilshire Blvd. will be completely closed to all other through traffic between the Country Club and S. Santa Monica Blvd. (Alternate Routes: S. Santa Monica Blvd., Sunset Blvd., Olympic Blvd.)

Whittier Dr.: Northbound/Southbound: limited closure from Wilshire Blvd. to Sunset Blvd. with local access to residents only from 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 through 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. (Alternate Routes: All north/south streets east of Bedford Dr. will remain open.)

Trenton Dr.: Northbound/Southbound: limited closure from Wilshire Blvd. to Whittier Dr. with local access to residents only from 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 through 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. (Alternate Route: Trenton Dr. residents can access Trenton Dr. from Elevado Ave.)

Greenway: Northbound/Southbound: limited closure from Sunset Blvd. to Whittier Dr. with local access to residents only from 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 through 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.

Carmelita/Elevado/Lomitas Ave.: Westbound: limited closure at Walden Dr. with local access to residents only from 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 through 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.

Parking will be completely restricted (no exceptions) on Sunday, Jan. 5, from 6 a.m. to midnight on the following streets:

• Whittier Dr.: Wilshire Blvd. to Sunset Blvd.

• Greenway Dr.: Sunset Blvd. to Whittier Dr.

Parking will be restricted to resident vehicles with a permit or exemption code on Sunday, Jan. 5, from 6 a.m. to midnight on the following streets:

• Carmelita Ave.: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.

• Lomitas Ave.: Whittier Dr. to Walden Dr.

• Elevado Ave.: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.

• Trenton Dr.: Whittier Dr. to Wilshire Blvd.

• Walden Dr.: Santa Monica Blvd. to Whittier Dr.

Here’s a map of the closures planned for this weekend: