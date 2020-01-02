×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How Making It ‘Cool to Be Kind’ Earned Ellen DeGeneres HFPA’s Carol Burnett Award

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ellen Degeneres Show
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

She already has more than 30 Emmy Awards, a star on the Walk of Fame, a Peabody, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Now Ellen DeGeneres is adding another trophy to her list of accomplishments: the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s Carol Burnett Award.

The honor, which was created in 2019, is intended to pay homage to impactful achievement in television and will be given during the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Jan. 5. DeGeneres, who was previously nominated for three Golden Globes for her eponymous sitcom, will be the second recipient of the award after Burnett herself.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” executive producer Mary Connelly, who previously worked with Burnett on the sitcom “Mad About You,” says that DeGeneres is a natural successor. “These two women are both incredibly smart, incredibly professional,” she says. “Both know the importance of the audience in comedy and are well-prepared. And if something goes wrong, that was gold [too]. [They] have the ability to laugh at that. ”

DeGeneres has been a near-consistent presence on television since 1989, when she co-starred on the Fox comedy “Open House.” But it was the 1994-98 ABC comedy “Ellen” — known as “These Friends of Mine” for its first season — that changed things for the comedian, when her character famously came out weeks after DeGeneres acknowledged she was gay, too.

Connelly says if DeGeneres was only known for that moment in television history, “that would be plenty,” but of course things did not stop there. DeGeneres became beloved by a whole new generation when she voiced Dory in “Finding Nemo” in 2003, the same year she launched her self-titled talk show.

“The first year, I really wanted to do well, because I wanted to keep it going,” DeGeneres said on the Sept. 16 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “After a while I was like, ‘I know what I’m putting out there, I’m doing my best.’”

That confidence was key to establishing the talk show’s early tone.

“She had a very clear vision for what she wanted the show to be: She wanted to be funny. She wanted it to be caring. She wanted it to be news-making,” Connelly recalls.

A pivotal shift for the series came when Hurricane Katrina struck DeGeneres’ hometown of New Orleans in 2005. After learning of a woman who was displaced twice, the series gave her a new vehicle — something that would become a staple for the show. Rutgers student Tyler Clementi’s death by suicide in 2010 also touched DeGeneres and inspired her now-daily mantra, “Be kind to one another.”

DeGeneres is also a vocal supporter of wildlife conservation efforts; Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres’ wife, announced the creation of the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund on the talk show in 2018.
“Ellen has a way of helping people,” Connelly says. “There are plenty of other shows who try, but getting the combination of helping people and [making them] laugh while you’re doing it is the magic of Ellen.”

With the show’s success have come career highlights for DeGeneres and an expansion of her own brand. In addition to hosting Emmy, Grammy and Oscar telecasts, her production company, A Very Good Production, has been behind scripted (“Green Eggs and Ham,” “Splitting Up Together”) and unscripted (“Little Big Shots”) fare.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has also expanded beyond the traditional daily episode. “Ellen’s Game of Games,” a primetime game show based on popular segments from the daytime series, is entering its third season on NBC. “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways,” a three-night special in December, was a supersized version of the annual holiday-centered “12 Days of Giveaways” segment.

“What Ellen is doing is making it cool to be kind,” Connelly says. “It’s important to have a place where you can turn on the TV for an hour and it’s just going to be fun. You can watch it with your kids, your parents or your grandparents. Everybody gets to have the same experience.”

More TV

  • RuPaul's Drag Race UK

    RuPaul Daytime Talk Show Not Moving Forward After Three-Week Summer Trial

    RuPaul’s eponymous daytime talk show is not moving forward after last summer’s three-week trial run, a source familiar with the matter tells Variety. “RuPaul,” which mixed celebrity and newsmaker interviews and focused on empowering and aspirational messaging, was produced by World of Wonder and Telepictures, and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “The Oprah [...]

  • Ellen Degeneres Show

    How Making It 'Cool to Be Kind' Earned Ellen DeGeneres HFPA's Carol Burnett Award

    She already has more than 30 Emmy Awards, a star on the Walk of Fame, a Peabody, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Now Ellen DeGeneres is adding another trophy to her list of accomplishments: the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s Carol Burnett Award. The honor, which was created [...]

  • The Crown Chernobyl Golden Globes

    From 'The Crown' to 'Chernobyl': Predicting the 2020 Golden Globe TV Winners

    The Golden Globes aim to surprise, so predicting winners should always be taken with a grain of salt. That’s especially true with a voting body as small as the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which boasts fewer than 100 members. Nonetheless, there are certain quirks to be found among HFPA voters that might give a hint [...]

  • Jenji Kohan

    Jenji Kohan's Son Dies in Utah Skiing Accident on New Year's Eve

    The 20-year-old son of “Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan died in a skiing accident in Park City, Utah, on New Year’s Eve, according to local authorities. Charlie Noxon, a junior at Columbia University, was on an intermediate trail near Canyons Village at the Park City Mountain Resort at the time of the [...]

  • Ricky Gervais Golden Globes

    Golden Globes Producer on Host Ricky Gervais: 'I Think He Can Read the Room'

    While the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences once again ponders an Oscars telecast without a host, the Golden Globes is returning to one who completely changed the awards-hosting game. The Globes had gone without a host for most of its history when it chose Ricky Gervais to emcee the 2010 show. He was [...]

  • Richard Plepler Ent and Tech

    Former HBO Chief Richard Plepler Inks Five-Year Deal With Apple TV Plus

    The former head of HBO, Richard Plepler, has made it official with Apple TV Plus, inking a five-year production deal with the entertainment streaming arm of the iPhone maker. The agreement between Apple and Plepler’s newly launched production company, Eden Productions, spans original series, feature films and documentaries. “I’m excited to work with Zack, Jamie [...]

  • Raising Dion

    'Raising Dion' Renewed for Second Season on Netflix

    Netflix has renewed superhero drama “Raising Dion” for a second season, the streaming service announced on Thursday. The Season 2 order includes eight one-hour episodes, and production will begin in 2020. Netflix revealed the news with an announcement video featuring Senegalese painter Bou Bou painting a portrait of Season 1’s lead characters, Nicole and Dion. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad