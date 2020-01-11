×

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Set to Host the 2021 Golden Globes

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes in 2021, Poehler announced onstage at NBCUniversal’s Televison Critics Assn. press tour Saturday.

NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman, NBC Entertainment.

The comedy duo, who previously starred in “Saturday Night Live” together, as well as feature films including “Mean Girls” and “Sisters,” last hosted the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. honors in 2015. At the time, they claimed it would be the last time they hosted.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Added Amy Thurlow, president, Dick Clark Prods.: “Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” said Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

Fey, along with Robert Carlock, is co-creator and an executive producer of NBC’s upcoming Universal Television-produced untitled comedy series starring Ted Danson as L.A.’s mayor. Holly Hunter also stars. She is a two-time Globe winner and six-time Emmy winner.

Poehler is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner, who currently executive produces Netflix’s “Russian Doll” and executive produces and serves as co-host of NBC’s “Making It.” She also is an executive producer and co-star of the upcoming animated series “Duncanville” on Fox.

The date for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be announced at a later time.

Most recently, Ricky Gervais hosted the 2020 Golden Globes. It was his fifth time at the podium taking jabs at the entertainment industry and the members of the HFPA, and he, too, claimed it would be his last. The 2020 Golden Globe Awards telecast averaged a 4.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 18.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research, and was the No. 1 primetime entertainment telecast on the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 since the Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019 (7.7 rating).

This announcement follows ABC’s announcement that the 2020 Oscars would go host-less for the second year in a row. There is still no decision yet on a host for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards.

