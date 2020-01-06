'Game of Thrones'' Chilly Streak Continues at Golden Globes

Winter has come for “Game of Thrones” in the Golden Globes department.

The HBO behemoth walked away empty-handed from Sunday night’s telecast after a highly divisive final season.

The result isn’t entirely surprising given that the show has only won a single Golden Globe in the past, and its only nomination this year was for Kit Harington in the best actor in a drama series category. Harington, who played the beloved character of Jon Snow, lost out to Brian Cox from “Succession.” He was also nominated alongside Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”), Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”) and Billy Porter (“Pose”).

That solitary Globes triumph for “Game of Thrones” came back in 2012 when Peter Dinklage, who played fan-favorite character Tyrion Lannister on the show, picked up a gong for supporting actor in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television. Dinklage’s on-camera sister Lena Headey was nominated in the equivalent actress category in 2017, but lost out to Oscar winner Olivia Colman for her performance in “The Night Manager.”

Season 8 of the show drew such a substantial backlash that hundreds of thousands of fans even started a petition demanding that HBO remake the final season. Cast members were constantly peppered with questions asking for their reaction to the backlash, and during the show’s final Comic Con appearance in July, one of its stars Conleth Hill labeled the backlash a “media-led hate campaign.”

However, the final season did carry home a substantial 12 Emmys, including best drama, from a record 32 nominations earlier this year.

It remains to be seen whether the spinoff shows spawned from “Game of Thrones” (only the “House of the Dragon” prequel series has been ordered thus far) garner a similar level of awards success for the premium cabler.