Ramy Youssef Shows What Happens ‘When You Lose the Emmy’

This year’s Emmy nominees are all staying home, but some are still being handed the awards on live television. Others aren’t so lucky.

As the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards announced its winners on live television, the footage cut to its presenters — complete with hazmat tuxedo suits — giving the trophies to the stars. Ramy Youssef, however, posted a video to Twitter showing what happens when you don’t end up winning.

Youssef was nominated for best directing in a comedy series and best lead actor in a comedy series for Hulu’s “Ramy,” but lost both to the cast and crew of “Schitt’s Creek.” Despite not winning either of the awards, a hazmat-tuxedo presenter still showed up to his home during the night’s live announcements.

The video, which quickly went viral on Twitter, captures the presenter waving to the camera from outside before walking away. “When you lose the emmy,” Youssef captioned the tweet.

An ABC spokesperson told Variety the way presenters are handing out trophies varies throughout the show. Some winners receive mystery boxes, like winner John Oliver, which means presenters clad in hazmat-tuxedo suits are not waiting outside every nominee’s house.

Costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington designed the hazmat suits worn by this year’s presenters. A hazmat manufacturer was also involved in the creation process.

A commercial for the Kia K5 that aired during the Emmys also joked that the awards show tasked its interns with driving rapidly to each winner’s house to provide the award.