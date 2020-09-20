The Best Looks on the Emmys Virtual Red Carpet, From PJs to Pumps

The usual red carpet at the 72nd Emmy Awards is very different, but stars are still putting their best fits forward for this year’s virtual event, whether they are dressed up or down.

Jameela Jamil opted for casual chic, wearing a rainbow sequined robe from Markarian NYC over an all-white pajama set. “No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM,” Jamil wrote in an Instagram post featuring the outfit. “Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes.” Jamil plays Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC’s “The Good Place,” which is up for seven awards tonight.

“Euphoria” star Zendaya, on the other hand, who is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, didn’t let the show’s virtual nature stop her from dressing to the nines. She wore a beautiful black and purple gown by designer Christopher John Rogers, complete with jewelry from Bulgari. Rogers shared a video of Zendaya showing off his dress.

“Hollywood” actor Jeremy Pope also came to impress with his Emmys look: a patchwork suit in varying shades of brown. In addition to sharing a solo shot of himself, Pope tweeted out a photo with his date, who was none other than his mom.

Emmys 2020 wassup pic.twitter.com/DFmy0pcadv — Jeremy Pope (@jrmypope) September 20, 2020

mom & me. Emmys 2020 pic.twitter.com/iGfbhVyNJd — Jeremy Pope (@jrmypope) September 20, 2020

Dan Levy, whose show “Schitt’s Creek” is nominated for a total of 15 awards, looked sharp in a gray jacket and skirt, sunglasses from Thom Browne and this season’s ultimate accessory: a mask. The fan account @danlevystyle shared a screenshot of the outfit from Levy’s Instagram story.

“The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston was the epitome of comfort in her Emmys outfit, which consisted of grey pajamas, a face mask and a glass of champagne. “Emmys prep… in my other mask,” Aniston wrote in her Instagram post.

Mark Duplass mixed fancy and casual by adding a tuxedo jacket over a flannel pajama shirt. “Tonight’s look brought to you by old ass tux jacket from ‘Cyrus’ awards season and Target’s limited Clark Griswold Christmas Jammies collection,” Duplass captioned an Instagram selfie.

Tituss Burgess looked red-hot in a cherry-colored, athleisure-inspired matching set from the Lee Rickie Collection with shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti. In his post, the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star teased that he also has a second look on deck.

Dylan McDermott, nominated for outsanding supporting actor in a limited series for”Hollywood,” posed for a pic with his pup, who sported a matching bowtie to McDermott’s blue suit. “Almost Emmy time!” McDermott wrote.