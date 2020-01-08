×

ABC Announces 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Date

Danielle Turchiano

Jharrel Jerome, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for "When They See Us," attends the Governors Ball winners circle at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Governors Ball Winners Circle, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, ABC and the Television Academy announced Wednesday.

Airing live coast-to-coast (8-11 p.m. ET / 5-8 p.m. PT) on Fox from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, Calif., the host and producers for the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will once again take place over two consecutive nights the weekend before the primetime ceremony: on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13, also at the Microsoft Theater.

The last time the Emmys aired on ABC was the 68th annual ceremony in 2016. Then it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and drew 11.3 total million viewers. The most recent ceremony, the 71st annual awards, which were held this past September, went host-less for its Fox production. It drew a record-low 6.9 total million viewers.

Big winners at the most recent Emmy Awards included HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which walked away with 12 trophies, including the coveted drama series statue, for its final season. On the comedy side, Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag” picked up six statues total, including the coveted comedy series one, as well as lead comedy actress for creator-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge. HBO’s “Chernobyl” won big on the limited series front, winning 10 trophies including in the limited series category.

All three of these big winners are ineligible for the upcoming awards in 2020. However, other 2019 nominees such as HBO’s “Succession” (which just won the drama series Golden Globe), FX’s “Pose,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and the final seasons of Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” and NBC’s “The Good Place” all are in the running again.

The eligibility period for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards runs from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020 with nomination-round voting opening on June 15, 2020. The nominations will be announced July 14, 2020.

