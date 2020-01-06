×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Directors Guild TV Awards Unveil Longform, Documentary, Variety, Reality, Kids 2020 Nominations

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
FOSSE VERDON FX
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” dominated the first round of Directors Guild of America TV nominations, landing three in the TV movie/limited series — for directors Jessica Yu, Minkie Spiro and Thomas Kail.

But the big news Monday was the DGA’s decision to hold back on revealing nominations in other key categories, including drama and comedy. The org said nomination announcements for the Comedy Series, Dramatic Series and Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials categories will be announced on Friday, Jan. 10 “due to a re-vote related to a newly implemented electronic entry submissions process.”

Last week it was revealed that “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway had been left off the original awards ballot.
In an email sent last week to DGA members (and in a note that also appears on its website), the org said Soloway was “inadvertently omitted from the comedy series ballot” for “Transparent Musicale Finale.” The special, directed by Soloway, posted Sept. 27 on Amazon Prime Video. As a result, members who want to recast their vote in the 2019 outstanding directorial achievement in comedy series were allowed to re-vote in that category — but that likely caused the delay.

Here is a list of the DGA’s television nominees for 2019 that were announced on Monday:

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINISERIES (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: BEN STILLER — Escape at Dannemora)

AVA DuVERNAY, When They See Us (Netflix)
Ms. DuVernay’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: John P. Fedynich, Amy Kaufman  First Assistant Director: H.H. Cooper
Second Assistant Director: Jamiyl Campbell
Second Second Assistant Director: Amrita Kundu
Additional Second Assistant Director: Kyler Griffin
Location Manager: Charlynne J. Hopson

VINCE GILLIGAN, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Mr. Gilligan’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Robin Le Chanu, Charles Newirth<
First Assistant Director: John Wildermuth
Second Assistant Director: Katy Galow
Second Second Assistant Director: Nathan E. Davis
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Bosco-Laude, Chad Goyette

THOMAS KAIL, Fosse/Verdon, “Nowadays” (FX Networks)
Mr. Kail’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay
First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly
Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson
Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter<
Location Manager: Ryan Smith

JOHAN RENCK, Chernobyl (HBO)

MINKIE SPIRO, Fosse/Verdon, “All I Care About Is Love” (FX Networks)
Ms. Spiro’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay
First Assistant Director: Marcos González Palma
Second Assistant Director: Steven Lafferty
Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter
Location Manager: Ryan Smith

JESSICA YU, Fosse/Verdon, “Glory” (FX Networks)
Ms. Yu’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay
First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly
Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson
Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter
Location Manager: Ryan Smith

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: DON ROY KING — Saturday Night Live, “Adam Driver; Kanye West”)

PAUL G. CASEY, Real Time With Bill Maher, “1730” (HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

    •   Associate Director: Stacy Talbot
    •   Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson

      NORA S. GERARD, CBS Sunday Morning, “40th Anniversary” (CBS)

      Ms. Gerard’s Directorial Team:

    •   Associate Directors: Jessica Frank, Kate D’Arcy Coleman, Patricia Long Finnegan, Jyll Phillips-Friedman, Catherine Liberatore Kay
    •   Stage Managers: Mark Dicso, Brian McGuire

      JIM HOSKINSON, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus” (CBS)

      Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

    •   Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger
    •   Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

      DON ROY KING, Saturday Night Live, “E. Murphy; Lizzo” (NBC)

    •   Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Mike Poole
    •   Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

 

PAUL PENNOLINO, CHRISTOPHER WERNER, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “SLAPP Suits” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney, John Scott Wilson

 

PAUL PENNOLINO, CHRISTOPHER WERNER

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “SLAPP Suits”, (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney, John Scott Wilson

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS  (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: LOUIS J. HORVITZ — The 60th Grammy Awards)

REALITY PROGRAMS (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: RUSSELL NORMAN — The Final Table, “Japan”)

HISHAM ABED, Queer Eye, “Black Girl Magic” (Netflix)

JASON COHEN, Encore!, “Annie” (Disney+)
Mr. Cohen’s Directorial Team:
 Associate Director: Daniel Shultz

JON FAVREAU, The Chef Show, “Hog Island” (Netflix)
Mr. Favreau’s Directorial Team:
 Associate Director: Annie Johnson

ASHLEY S. GORMAN, First Responders Live, “103” (FOX)
Mr. Gorman’s Directorial Team:
 Associate Directors: Jamie Marshall Bennett, Don Frillici, Ryan Neary
 Stage Manager: Roy Friedland

PATRICK McMANUS, American Ninja Warrior, “1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4” (NBC)
Mr. McManus’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: David Massey, Sean Galvin
Stage Managers: Joseph R. Osborne, Wolfgang Delgado

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: JACK JAMESON — Sesame Street, “When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special”)

DEAN ISRAELITE, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “Part One: Submitted for Your Approval” (Nickelodeon)
Mr. Israelite’s Directorial Team:
 First Assistant Director: Pete Whyte

JACK JAMESON, Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Special (HBO Documentary Films)
Mr. Jameson’s Directorial Team:
 Associate Directors: Yori Tondrowski, Ken Diego
 Stage Managers: Frank Campagna, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Shawn Havens

LUKE MATHENY, Ghostwriter, “Ghost in Wonderland, Part 1” (Apple TV+)

AMY SCHATZ, Song of Parkland (HBO Documentary Films)

BARRY SONNENFELD, A Series of Unfortunate Events, “Penultimate Peril: Part 1” (Netflix)

COMMERCIALS (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: SPIKE JONZE (MJZ)  — “Welcome Home,” Apple Homepod)

DOCUMENTARY (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: TIM WARDLE — Three Identical Strangers)

STEVEN BOGNAR and JULIA REICHERT, American Factory (Netflix)

FERAS FAYYAD, The Cave (National Geographic Documentary Films)

ALEX HOLMES, Maiden (Sony Picture Classics)

LJUBOMIR STEFANOV & TAMARA KOTEVSKA, Honeyland (Neon)

NANFU WANG and JIALING ZHANG, One Child Nation (Amazon Studios)

The 72nd Annual DGA Awards will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

 

More TV

  • Fox to Develop Animated Comedy With

    Fox to Develop Animated Comedy 'Temporary Humans' With Will Arnett Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox has put the animated comedy series “Temporary Humans” into development, Variety has learned exclusively. The series hails from the writing and executive producing team of Marc Sloboda, Evan Hill, and Nick Bailey. It follows Jake, a hapless twenty something who rescues a naked amnesiac, Sammy, from an explosion in a lake and makes him his [...]

  • Stephanie Ruhle Plans to Expand Business

    Stephanie Ruhle Plans to Expand Business Coverage at NBC News

    Stephanie Ruhle wants to do the type of business-news coverage that’s aimed more at the supermarket, and less at the stock market. Ruhle, the MSNBC anchor who has seen her profile grow during a 9 a.m. program as well as an hour co-hosted with Ali Velshi, has been named senior business correspondent at NBC News, [...]

  • Awkwafina

    Inside the 2020 Golden Globe After Parties

    The HFPA’s Official Viewing & After Party Wilshire Garden For all of the A-list guests buzzing about the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night, there was no more star-studded line-up than at the engraving station inside the bash. There were still a few categories to go when “Fosse/Verdon” winner Michelle Williams was the first star to [...]

  • TV Ratings: Golden Globes Down on

    TV Ratings: Golden Globes Down on Previous Years in Early Numbers

    Ricky Gervais returned to host the Golden Globes for a fifth time last night, but the awards show slipped in the TV ratings versus previous years. Last night’s awards ceremony drew 18.3 million viewers and a 4.7 rating among adults 19-49 according to Nielsen. That’s down a meager 2% on last year in total viewership [...]

  • Josie Totah30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards,

    'Saved by the Bell' Revival at Peacock Casts Josie Totah in Lead Role

    The “Saved by the Bell” revival has found its lead. Josie Totah, who previously starred in Mindy Kaling’s short-lived “Champions” series at NBC, has been cast to lead the series in the works at Peacock. The forthcoming NBCU streamer, set to launch in April, announced the revival back in Sept. 2019, along with the news [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Best Performance by

    Brits Hail 'Incredible' and 'Fabulous' Night of Golden Globes Victories

    U.K. broadcasters and producers have toasted the success of British talent at the Golden Globes. With numerous wins on Sunday night, including multiple victories for Sam Mendes’ WWI movie “1917,” and TV series “Succession” and “Fleabag,” the Brits featured heavily in the roster of winners. Other British winners on the night included Taron Egerton, who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad