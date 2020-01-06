Directors Guild TV Awards Unveil Longform, Documentary, Variety, Reality, Kids 2020 Nominations

FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” dominated the first round of Directors Guild of America TV nominations, landing three in the TV movie/limited series — for directors Jessica Yu, Minkie Spiro and Thomas Kail.

But the big news Monday was the DGA’s decision to hold back on revealing nominations in other key categories, including drama and comedy. The org said nomination announcements for the Comedy Series, Dramatic Series and Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials categories will be announced on Friday, Jan. 10 “due to a re-vote related to a newly implemented electronic entry submissions process.”

Last week it was revealed that “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway had been left off the original awards ballot.

In an email sent last week to DGA members (and in a note that also appears on its website), the org said Soloway was “inadvertently omitted from the comedy series ballot” for “Transparent Musicale Finale.” The special, directed by Soloway, posted Sept. 27 on Amazon Prime Video. As a result, members who want to recast their vote in the 2019 outstanding directorial achievement in comedy series were allowed to re-vote in that category — but that likely caused the delay.

Here is a list of the DGA’s television nominees for 2019 that were announced on Monday:

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINISERIES (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: BEN STILLER — Escape at Dannemora)

AVA DuVERNAY, When They See Us (Netflix)

Ms. DuVernay’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: John P. Fedynich, Amy Kaufman  First Assistant Director: H.H. Cooper

Second Assistant Director: Jamiyl Campbell

Second Second Assistant Director: Amrita Kundu

Additional Second Assistant Director: Kyler Griffin

Location Manager: Charlynne J. Hopson

VINCE GILLIGAN, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Mr. Gilligan’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Robin Le Chanu, Charles Newirth<

First Assistant Director: John Wildermuth

Second Assistant Director: Katy Galow

Second Second Assistant Director: Nathan E. Davis

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Bosco-Laude, Chad Goyette

THOMAS KAIL, Fosse/Verdon, “Nowadays” (FX Networks)

Mr. Kail’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter<

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

JOHAN RENCK, Chernobyl (HBO)

MINKIE SPIRO, Fosse/Verdon, “All I Care About Is Love” (FX Networks)

Ms. Spiro’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Marcos González Palma

Second Assistant Director: Steven Lafferty

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

JESSICA YU, Fosse/Verdon, “Glory” (FX Networks)

Ms. Yu’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: DON ROY KING — Saturday Night Live, “Adam Driver; Kanye West”)

PAUL G. CASEY, Real Time With Bill Maher, “1730” (HBO) Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:  Associate Director: Stacy Talbot  Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson NORA S. GERARD, CBS Sunday Morning, “40th Anniversary” (CBS) Ms. Gerard’s Directorial Team:  Associate Directors: Jessica Frank, Kate D’Arcy Coleman, Patricia Long Finnegan, Jyll Phillips-Friedman, Catherine Liberatore Kay  Stage Managers: Mark Dicso, Brian McGuire JIM HOSKINSON, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus” (CBS) Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:  Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger  Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib DON ROY KING, Saturday Night Live, “E. Murphy; Lizzo” (NBC)  Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Mike Poole  Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

PAUL PENNOLINO, CHRISTOPHER WERNER, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “SLAPP Suits” (HBO) Directorial Team: Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney, John Scott Wilson

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: LOUIS J. HORVITZ — The 60th Grammy Awards)

REALITY PROGRAMS (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: RUSSELL NORMAN — The Final Table, “Japan”)

HISHAM ABED, Queer Eye, “Black Girl Magic” (Netflix)

JASON COHEN, Encore!, “Annie” (Disney+)

Mr. Cohen’s Directorial Team:

 Associate Director: Daniel Shultz

JON FAVREAU, The Chef Show, “Hog Island” (Netflix)

Mr. Favreau’s Directorial Team:

 Associate Director: Annie Johnson

ASHLEY S. GORMAN, First Responders Live, “103” (FOX)

Mr. Gorman’s Directorial Team:

 Associate Directors: Jamie Marshall Bennett, Don Frillici, Ryan Neary

 Stage Manager: Roy Friedland

PATRICK McMANUS, American Ninja Warrior, “1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4” (NBC)

Mr. McManus’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: David Massey, Sean Galvin

Stage Managers: Joseph R. Osborne, Wolfgang Delgado

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: JACK JAMESON — Sesame Street, “When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special”)

DEAN ISRAELITE, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “Part One: Submitted for Your Approval” (Nickelodeon)

Mr. Israelite’s Directorial Team:

 First Assistant Director: Pete Whyte

JACK JAMESON, Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Special (HBO Documentary Films)

Mr. Jameson’s Directorial Team:

 Associate Directors: Yori Tondrowski, Ken Diego

 Stage Managers: Frank Campagna, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Shawn Havens

LUKE MATHENY, Ghostwriter, “Ghost in Wonderland, Part 1” (Apple TV+)

AMY SCHATZ, Song of Parkland (HBO Documentary Films)

BARRY SONNENFELD, A Series of Unfortunate Events, “Penultimate Peril: Part 1” (Netflix)

COMMERCIALS (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: SPIKE JONZE (MJZ) — “Welcome Home,” Apple Homepod)

DOCUMENTARY (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: TIM WARDLE — Three Identical Strangers)

STEVEN BOGNAR and JULIA REICHERT, American Factory (Netflix)

FERAS FAYYAD, The Cave (National Geographic Documentary Films)

ALEX HOLMES, Maiden (Sony Picture Classics)

LJUBOMIR STEFANOV & TAMARA KOTEVSKA, Honeyland (Neon)

NANFU WANG and JIALING ZHANG, One Child Nation (Amazon Studios)

The 72nd Annual DGA Awards will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.