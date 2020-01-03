DGA Awards Accidentally Omit ‘Transparent’ Creator Jill Soloway From Ballot

The Directors Guild of America is scrambling to correct an accidental omission of “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway from the org’s awards ballot.

In an email sent this week to DGA members (and in a note that also appears on its website), the org said Soloway was “inadvertently omitted from the comedy series ballot” for “Transparent Musicale Finale.” The special, directed by Soloway, posted Sept. 27 on Amazon Prime Video.

As a result, members who want to recast their vote in the 2019 outstanding directorial achievement in comedy series can now re-vote in that category.

Online voting for DGA TV nominations opened on Friday, Dec. 6, so it’s likely most members have already cast ballots for nominees. The deadline to vote online on TV nominations is this Friday, Jan. 3, while all TV and commercial nominees will be announced on Monday, Jan. 6.

Soloway previously won Emmys for outstanding comedy directing in 2016 and 2015 for “Transparent,” and won a DGA Award for outstanding directorial achievement in 2015 for “Transparent.” Soloway additionally received a DGA nomination in 2016 for the show.

Other awards Soloway has won for the show include the PGA Award, in 2016. Additionally, Soloway was nominated for WGA awards in 2015, 2016 and 2017 for “Transparent,” and in 2006 as part of the “Six Feet Under” team.

“Transparent” ran for four seasons, between 2014 and 2017, and returned in 2019 with its “musicale finale.”

The 72nd Annual DGA Awards take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.