×

Daytime Emmys Postponed by NATAS; Had Been Scheduled for June

By

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alex TrebekDaytime Emmy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Apr 2017
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will postpone the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been scheduled for June.

“Given our concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June,” NATAS chairman Terry O’Reilly said in a statement. “As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time.”

This decision comes only weeks after announcements from the National Academy that it would postpone both its annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards (at the NAB Convention in Las Vegas) and its Sports Emmy® Awards (at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City) due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus.

“These were extremely difficult decisions to make, but at the end of the day the health and safety of our event attendees and staff must remain our paramount concern,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “We are closely monitoring public heath authorities’ guidance, seeking feedback from our awards communities, and evaluating the flexibility of our venue and production partners as we plan for the future in this unprecedented context.”

“While we realize this is disappointing, this does not mean we will not be celebrating the work selected for recognition in our Awards judging processes,” said Brent Stanton, Executive Director, Daytime Emmy Awards. “Judging continues, and we look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this Spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognize the honorees later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead.”

More TV

  • Alex TrebekDaytime Emmy Awards, Show, Los

    Daytime Emmys Postponed by NATAS; Had Been Scheduled for June

    The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will postpone the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been scheduled for June. “Given our concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June,” NATAS chairman Terry O’Reilly said in [...]

  • Billions Season 5

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Releases 'Billions' Season 5 Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime released a trailer for “Billions” Season 5, and Netflix announced a number of April premiere dates, including “Never Have I Ever” and “#BlackAF.” DATES Netflix has announced the premiere dates and returns of several shows and specials coming in April. “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” is premiering April 1. [...]

  • FBI Most Wanted

    ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    A crew member who worked on “FBI: Most Wanted” has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, Variety has learned, and some who worked on the production are upset that they were not told earlier, ahead of the test results being received, so they could take precautionary measures against the respiratory illness. The cast and [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    Why Insurance Claims Were Never Going to Save U.K. Media Businesses from Coronavirus

    U.K. media businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic can expect no relief from insurance companies unless the disease is specifically covered in their contracts. The U.K. government’s failure to issue a diktat to businesses — including cinemas and theaters — to shut down, and instead advising people to simply “avoid” social venues, has caused widespread [...]

  • WGA Writers Placeholder

    Start Date for WGA Contract Negotiations Imperiled by Coronavirus Precautions

    The coronavirus crisis is expected to delay the start of contract negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that were originally scheduled to begin next week. Insiders at the WGA and AMPTP have been trying to sort out how to adjust the negotiations schedule in light of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad