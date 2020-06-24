Daytime Emmy Awards’ Most Memorable Moments

Throughout its almost 50-year history, the Daytime Emmy Awards have delivered as heartfelt and, at times, humorous moments as the shows the ceremony itself celebrates. This year, in honor of the upcoming 47th annual kudofest, Variety is looking back on some of the most memorable parts of events past.

15. Alex Trebek’s first post-cancer win

(46th annual ceremony)

Although later admitting some of the struggle he has faced while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, here “Jeopardy” host Trebek was all gratitude and his signature wit, joking that it was a “sympathy” win and quoting Sally Field’s, “You like me, you really like me.” Seeing him step on stage looking so healthy felt like a win in and of itself.

14. Dick Clark & "American Bandstand" tribute

(37th annual ceremony)

What started out as a clip package of highlights from “American Bandstand’s” impressive multi-decade run turned into a live and in-person walk down music history lane when acts from the series’ past, the Spinners and the cast of “Jersey Boys,” surprised Clark with performances on stage in front of him. It elevated the experience and provided additional, emotional entertainment.

13. Celebrity charity trip to Kenya

(36th annual ceremony)

Awards shows can be a lot of pomp and circumstance, but in 2009, the Daytime Emmys also shined a light on the importance of charitable giving through a featurette on a trip to Kenya to benefit Feed the Children. Soap legends Susan Lucci, Anthony Geary and Kelly Monaco were part of the group that delivered some truly touching footage to remind everyone of the importance of doing their part to make the world a better place.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutt

12. George Lucas’ first Emmy win

(40th annual ceremony)

Lucas had been lauded for decades (though he had only won one major prize: the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the Oscars) by the time he took home a Daytime Emmy in 2013 for the animated “Star Wars” series “Clone Wars.” What made it extra special was that Carrie Fisher presented Lucas and the “Clone Wars” team with the statue, and the genuine excitement in her voice made it clear what lasting impact he has on all with whom he works.

11. Bob Barker's Lifetime Achievement Award

(26th annual ceremony)

The long-time “Price Is Right” host had already snagged a dozen Daytime Emmys before accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999, and his tenure at the syndicated game show was still going strong. But he genuinely seemed just as gracious about receiving it as the first time he stood on that stage. He turned the attention to those who helped him along the way, including his mother and his wife, and of course, he ended with a call to help control the pet population.

Tina Fineberg/AP/Shutterstock

10. Barbara Walters' Lifetime Achievement Award

(27th annual ceremony)

Oprah Winfrey said it all when she presented journalist, talk show host and “living legend” Walters with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000: “Only Barbara could be like Barbara.” Walters proved her poise even under the most nerve-wracking moments when she came prepared with a speech that touched on her family, including her late sister who had lived with mental challenges, her storied career and the importance of television in general.

9. Aretha Franklin is a "Y&R" Super Fan

(24th annual ceremony)

The Queen of Soul became something of a fixture at the Daytime Emmy Awards but it all really started in 1997 when she introduced the year’s montage for nominee “The Young & the Restless.” She wasn’t there in person this time, but her previously taped video message was just as passionate, saying she watches the show all the time, even when she’s in concert, and especially expressing her love for Eric Braeden’s Victor.

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock

8. "Sesame Street" tribute / Caroll Spinney's Lifetime Achievement (tied)

(36th annual ceremony / 45th annual ceremony)

In 2009, “Sesame Street” celebrated its 40th anniversary with a star-studded, big band number that brought out the kid in everyone again. There was nothing more thrilling than seeing Big Bird, Grover and even Oscar the Grouch (not to mention their human neighbors) perform live. Then, a little less than a decade later, the man behind Big Bird finally got his own moment to shine when he took home the Lifetime Achievement Award, as energetic and full of light and love as his character.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutt

7. Betty White's Lifetime Achievement Award

(42nd annual ceremony)

The presentation of White’s Lifetime Achievement Award was a production in and of itself, with other television icons from Marie Osmond to Regis Philbin playing a game of Password and then talking at length all about the acclaimed actor. But White knew how to keep the party and the laughs going, even doing a little dance with Charo when she took the stage.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutt

6. Joan Rivers tribute

(42nd annual ceremony)

When the legendary comic died in fall 2014, the Daytime Emmys said goodbye to her with a three-minute long tribute that featured her emotional acceptance speech from 1990 and her daughter, Melissa Rivers, reflecting on her life and career. It was more than enough to cause teary eyes in the live and at-home audience, and it was only the start of the ceremony’s In Memoriam section for the year, which featured Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds singing Michael Jackson’s “Gone Too Soon.”

