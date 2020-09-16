Creative Arts Emmy Awards Night Three Gets Underway (Updating Winners Live)

Another night, another Creative Arts Emmys celebration!
The third of five nights designed to hand out the 72nd Annual artisans’ awards was also the first night in which scripted categories made an appearance. Wednesday’s festivities included everything from cinematography and costumes to both picture and sound editing, and special visual effects across comedy, drama and limited series/TV movies.
This event was one of the four streamed on Emmys.com at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, while the fifth night (and second for scripted categories) will air live on FXX, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Each Academy peer group picked one category to spotlight during the FXX broadcast, which also includes above-the-line awards for guest performers in comedy and drama series.
All five nights of the Creative Arts ceremonies are being hosted by actor, author and comedian Nicole Byer, who is also an Emmy nominee this year in the reality host category.
“I’m still wearing the same dress; I sleep in it!” Byer said when welcoming everyone to the show.
Click here for the 2020 Creative Arts awards winners from Night 1 and Night 2.
The Creative Arts ceremonies are produced by Bob Bain Prods. and consist of 100 awards being handed out over the five nights. The final night of Emmys events for the year is Sunday, Sept. 20, when the above-the-line Primetime Awards are handed out live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host and executive produce that live broadcast from the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles, while winners will be at home and on location around the world, ready to deliver acceptance speeches live. In contrast, the Creative Arts’ winners self-taped and pre-recorded acceptance speeches, with the Television Academy promising not to release any videos other than the ones from the winners.
Here are Wednesday’s nominees and winners:
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
“Lost In Space”
Episode: “Ninety-Seven”
(Netflix)
Jabbar Raisani, senior visual effects supervisor
Terron Pratt, visual effects producer
Marion Spates, visual effects supervisor
Niklas Jacobson, visual effects supervisor
Andrew Walker, visual effects supervisor
Juri Stanossek, visual effects supervisor
Dirk Valk, Previs supervisor
Blaine Lougheed, on-set visual effects supervisor
Paul Benjamin, special effects coordinator
*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 2: The Child”
(Disney Plus)
Richard Bluff, VFX supervisor
Jason Porter, VFX supervisor
Abbigail Keller, VFX producer
Hayden Jones, VFX supervisor
Hal Hickel, animation supervisor
Roy Cancino, special effects supervisor
John Rosengrant, supervisor
Enrico Damm, environment supervisor
Landis Fields, virtual production visualization supervisor
“Stranger Things”
Episode: “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”
(Netflix)
Paul Graff, senior visual effects supervisor
Gayle Busby, visual effects producer
Tom Ford, visual effects producer
Michael Maher Jr., senior concept illustrator
Martin Pelletier, visual effects supervisor
Berter Orpak, visual effects supervisor
Yvon Jardel, animation supervisor
Nathan Arbuckle, lead FX
Caius Man, special effects coordinator
“Watchmen”
Episode: “See How They Fly”
(HBO)
Erik Henry, VFX supervisor
Matt Robken, VFX producer
Ashley J. Ward, VFX production
David Fletcher, SPFX soordinator
Mathieu Raynault, VFX supervisor, Raynault FX
Bobo Skipper, VFX supervisor, ILP – Important Looking Pirates
Ahmed Gharraph, VFX supervisor, Framestore London
Emanuel Fuchs, VFX supervisor, Mackevision
Francois Lambert, VFX supervisor, Hybride
“Westworld”
Episode: “Crisis Theory”
(HBO)
Jay Worth, VFX supervisor
Martin Hernblad, VFX supervisor
Jeremy Fernsler, VFX supervisor
Nhat Phong Tran, VFX supervisor
Joe Wehmeyer, on-set VFX supervisor
Mark Byers, SPFX supervisor
Bruce Branit, on-set VFX supervisor
Octevia Robertson, VFX coordinator
Jacqueline VandenBussche, VFX production manager
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
“Devs”
Episode 8
(FX on Hulu)
Andrew Whitehurst, VFX supervisor
Sarah Tulloch, VFX producer
Anne Akande, VFX producer [DNEG]
Samantha Townend, VFX co-producer
Giacomo Mineo, on-set VFX supervisor [DNEG]
Tom Hales, CG supervisor [DNEG]
George Kyparissous, FX supervisor [DNEG]
Stafford Lawrence, animation supervisor [DNEG]
Jon Uriarte, lead compositor [DNEG]
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
Episode: “Household”
(Hulu)
Stephen Lebed, VFX producer
Brendan Taylor, VFX supervisor
Leo Bovell, VFX supervisor
Rob Greb, compositing supervisor
Gwen Zhang, senior compositor
Marlis Coto, compositor
Stephen Wagner, lead FX artist
Josh Clark, CG supervisor
James Minett, CG lead artist
“Tales From The Loop”
Episode: “Loop”
(Amazon Prime Video)
Andrea Knoll, visual effects producer
Ashley Bernes, visual effects supervisor
Eduardo Anton, compositing supervisor
Julien Hery, visual effects supervisor, Rodeo FX
Laurent Pancaccini, CG supervisor, Rodeo FX
Andrew Kowbell, lead compositor, Rodeo FX
Alan Scott, special effects supervisor, Legacy Effects
David Piombino, compositing supervisor, Moving Picture Company
Rajesh Kaushik, lead compositor, Moving Picture Company
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”
Episode: “Strongman”
(Amazon Prime Video)
Erik Henry, senior visual effects supervisor
Juliette Yager, visual effects producer
Peter Crosman, on-set visual effects supervisor
Pau Costa Moeller, special effects supervisor
Paige Prokop, visual effects coordinator
Deak Ferrand, visual effects art director, Rodeo FX
Francois Lambert, visual effects supervisor, Hybride Inc.
Jesper Kjolsrud, visual effects supervisor, Goodbye Kansas
Richard Vosper-Carey, 3D artist
*WINNER* “Vikings”
Episode: “The Best Laid Plans”
(History)
Dominic Remane, visual effects supervisor
Bill Halliday, visual effects producer
Becca Donohue, visual effects producer
Leann Harvey, on-set visual effects supervisor
Tom Morrison, CG supervisor
Ovidiu Cinazan, lead compositor
Jim Maxwell, lead matte painter
Ezra Waddell, lead massive crowd artist
Warren Lawtey, FX lead
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
“Defending Jacob”
Episode: “After”
(Apple TV Plus)
Jonathan Freeman, ASC, director of photography
“Devs”
Episode 7
(FX on Hulu)
Rob Hardy, BSC, director of photography
“The Plot Against America”
Episode: “Part 1”
(HBO)
Martin Ahlgren, director of photography
“Watchmen”
Episode: “Little Fear of Lighting”
(HBO)
Xavier Grobet, ASC, AMC, director of photography
*WINNER* “Watchmen”
Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”
(HBO)
Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC, director of photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series
“Bob Hearts Abishola”
Episode: “Ice Cream For Breakfast”
(CBS)
Patti Lee, ASC, director of photography
“Family Reunion”
Episode: “Remember Black Elvis?”
(Netflix)
John Simmons, ASC, director of photography
*WINNER* “The Ranch”
Episode: “It Ain’t My Fault”
(Netflix)
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, director of photography
“Will & Grace”
Episode: “Accidentally On Porpoise”
(NBC)
Gary Baum, ASC, director of photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (Half-hour)
“The End Of The F***ing World”
Episode 2
(Netflix)
Benedict Spence, director of photography
“Homecoming”
Episode: “Giant”
(Amazon Prime Video)
Jas Shelton, director of photography
“Insecure”
Episode: “Lowkey Happy”
(HBO)
Kira Kelly, director of photography
“Insecure”
Episode: “Lowkey Lost”
(HBO)
Ava Berkofsky, director of photography
*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”
Episode: “Chapter 7: The Reckoning”
(Disney Plus)
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, director of photography
Baz Idoine, director of photography
More to come…