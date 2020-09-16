Creative Arts Emmy Awards Night Three Gets Underway (Updating Winners Live)

Another night, another Creative Arts Emmys celebration!

The third of five nights designed to hand out the 72nd Annual artisans’ awards was also the first night in which scripted categories made an appearance. Wednesday’s festivities included everything from cinematography and costumes to both picture and sound editing, and special visual effects across comedy, drama and limited series/TV movies.

This event was one of the four streamed on Emmys.com at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, while the fifth night (and second for scripted categories) will air live on FXX, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Each Academy peer group picked one category to spotlight during the FXX broadcast, which also includes above-the-line awards for guest performers in comedy and drama series.

All five nights of the Creative Arts ceremonies are being hosted by actor, author and comedian Nicole Byer, who is also an Emmy nominee this year in the reality host category.

“I’m still wearing the same dress; I sleep in it!” Byer said when welcoming everyone to the show.

The Creative Arts ceremonies are produced by Bob Bain Prods. and consist of 100 awards being handed out over the five nights. The final night of Emmys events for the year is Sunday, Sept. 20, when the above-the-line Primetime Awards are handed out live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host and executive produce that live broadcast from the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles, while winners will be at home and on location around the world, ready to deliver acceptance speeches live. In contrast, the Creative Arts’ winners self-taped and pre-recorded acceptance speeches, with the Television Academy promising not to release any videos other than the ones from the winners.

Here are Wednesday’s nominees and winners:

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

“Lost In Space”

Episode: “Ninety-Seven”

(Netflix)

Jabbar Raisani, senior visual effects supervisor

Terron Pratt, visual effects producer

Marion Spates, visual effects supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, visual effects supervisor

Andrew Walker, visual effects supervisor

Juri Stanossek, visual effects supervisor

Dirk Valk, Previs supervisor

Blaine Lougheed, on-set visual effects supervisor

Paul Benjamin, special effects coordinator

*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 2: The Child”

(Disney Plus)

Richard Bluff, VFX supervisor

Jason Porter, VFX supervisor

Abbigail Keller, VFX producer

Hayden Jones, VFX supervisor

Hal Hickel, animation supervisor

Roy Cancino, special effects supervisor

John Rosengrant, supervisor

Enrico Damm, environment supervisor

Landis Fields, virtual production visualization supervisor

“Stranger Things”

Episode: “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt”

(Netflix)

Paul Graff, senior visual effects supervisor

Gayle Busby, visual effects producer

Tom Ford, visual effects producer

Michael Maher Jr., senior concept illustrator

Martin Pelletier, visual effects supervisor

Berter Orpak, visual effects supervisor

Yvon Jardel, animation supervisor

Nathan Arbuckle, lead FX

Caius Man, special effects coordinator

“Watchmen”

Episode: “See How They Fly”

(HBO)

Erik Henry, VFX supervisor

Matt Robken, VFX producer

Ashley J. Ward, VFX production

David Fletcher, SPFX soordinator

Mathieu Raynault, VFX supervisor, Raynault FX

Bobo Skipper, VFX supervisor, ILP – Important Looking Pirates

Ahmed Gharraph, VFX supervisor, Framestore London

Emanuel Fuchs, VFX supervisor, Mackevision

Francois Lambert, VFX supervisor, Hybride

“Westworld”

Episode: “Crisis Theory”

(HBO)

Jay Worth, VFX supervisor

Martin Hernblad, VFX supervisor

Jeremy Fernsler, VFX supervisor

Nhat Phong Tran, VFX supervisor

Joe Wehmeyer, on-set VFX supervisor

Mark Byers, SPFX supervisor

Bruce Branit, on-set VFX supervisor

Octevia Robertson, VFX coordinator

Jacqueline VandenBussche, VFX production manager

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

“Devs”

Episode 8

(FX on Hulu)

Andrew Whitehurst, VFX supervisor

Sarah Tulloch, VFX producer

Anne Akande, VFX producer [DNEG]

Samantha Townend, VFX co-producer

Giacomo Mineo, on-set VFX supervisor [DNEG]

Tom Hales, CG supervisor [DNEG]

George Kyparissous, FX supervisor [DNEG]

Stafford Lawrence, animation supervisor [DNEG]

Jon Uriarte, lead compositor [DNEG]

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Episode: “Household”

(Hulu)

Stephen Lebed, VFX producer

Brendan Taylor, VFX supervisor

Leo Bovell, VFX supervisor

Rob Greb, compositing supervisor

Gwen Zhang, senior compositor

Marlis Coto, compositor

Stephen Wagner, lead FX artist

Josh Clark, CG supervisor

James Minett, CG lead artist

“Tales From The Loop”

Episode: “Loop”

(Amazon Prime Video)

Andrea Knoll, visual effects producer

Ashley Bernes, visual effects supervisor

Eduardo Anton, compositing supervisor

Julien Hery, visual effects supervisor, Rodeo FX

Laurent Pancaccini, CG supervisor, Rodeo FX

Andrew Kowbell, lead compositor, Rodeo FX

Alan Scott, special effects supervisor, Legacy Effects

David Piombino, compositing supervisor, Moving Picture Company

Rajesh Kaushik, lead compositor, Moving Picture Company

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Episode: “Strongman”

(Amazon Prime Video)

Erik Henry, senior visual effects supervisor

Juliette Yager, visual effects producer

Peter Crosman, on-set visual effects supervisor

Pau Costa Moeller, special effects supervisor

Paige Prokop, visual effects coordinator

Deak Ferrand, visual effects art director, Rodeo FX

Francois Lambert, visual effects supervisor, Hybride Inc.

Jesper Kjolsrud, visual effects supervisor, Goodbye Kansas

Richard Vosper-Carey, 3D artist

*WINNER* “Vikings”

Episode: “The Best Laid Plans”

(History)

Dominic Remane, visual effects supervisor

Bill Halliday, visual effects producer

Becca Donohue, visual effects producer

Leann Harvey, on-set visual effects supervisor

Tom Morrison, CG supervisor

Ovidiu Cinazan, lead compositor

Jim Maxwell, lead matte painter

Ezra Waddell, lead massive crowd artist

Warren Lawtey, FX lead

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

“Defending Jacob”

Episode: “After”

(Apple TV Plus)

Jonathan Freeman, ASC, director of photography

“Devs”

Episode 7

(FX on Hulu)

Rob Hardy, BSC, director of photography

“The Plot Against America”

Episode: “Part 1”

(HBO)

Martin Ahlgren, director of photography

“Watchmen”

Episode: “Little Fear of Lighting”

(HBO)

Xavier Grobet, ASC, AMC, director of photography

*WINNER* “Watchmen”

Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”

(HBO)

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC, director of photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series

“Bob Hearts Abishola”

Episode: “Ice Cream For Breakfast”

(CBS)

Patti Lee, ASC, director of photography

“Family Reunion”

Episode: “Remember Black Elvis?”

(Netflix)

John Simmons, ASC, director of photography

*WINNER* “The Ranch”

Episode: “It Ain’t My Fault”

(Netflix)

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, director of photography

“Will & Grace”

Episode: “Accidentally On Porpoise”

(NBC)

Gary Baum, ASC, director of photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (Half-hour)

“The End Of The F***ing World”

Episode 2

(Netflix)

Benedict Spence, director of photography

“Homecoming”

Episode: “Giant”

(Amazon Prime Video)

Jas Shelton, director of photography

“Insecure”

Episode: “Lowkey Happy”

(HBO)

Kira Kelly, director of photography

“Insecure”

Episode: “Lowkey Lost”

(HBO)

Ava Berkofsky, director of photography

*WINNER* “The Mandalorian”

Episode: “Chapter 7: The Reckoning”

(Disney Plus)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, director of photography

Baz Idoine, director of photography

