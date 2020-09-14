Creative Arts Emmy Awards: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Apollo 11’ Take Early Lead in Total Wins

The first of five nights of the Creative Arts Emmys began on Monday, with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Apollo 11” getting out to an early lead.

The first night of the awards focused on the artisans categories for reality and nonfiction programming. “Apollo 11” picked up three awards in total, including a win for best picture editing for a nonfiction program. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won for both best casting for a reality program and best picture editing for a structured reality or competition program. The Netflix docuseries “Cheer” also picked up two awards for the night — best pictured editing for an unstructured reality program and best directing for a reality program.

Other early winners include “Queer Eye,” “The Cave,” “American Factor,” and “The Apollo.”

Comedian and “Nailed It” host Nicole Byer will host all five nights of the Creative Arts Emmys, for which she pre-taped all of her host segments due to production restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This post will be updated throughout the week as more winners are announced, with the final night of the Creative Arts Emmys set for Saturday. The Primetime Emmy Awards will then air on ABC this Sunday, Sept. 20.

Read the current win totals below. Read the full winner’s list here.

Apollo 11 — 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race — 2

Cheer — 2

National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds — 1

Why We Hate: Tools & Tactics — 1

The Cave — 1

Life Below Zero — 1

Don’t F— With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — 1

American Factory — 1

Seven Worlds, One Planet — 1

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath — 1

The Apollo — 1

Queer Eye — 1