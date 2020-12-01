Upscale TV Dramas Take Pride of Place at China’s Virtual Pavilion

Chinese companies unveiled a slate of high production value drama series ranging from historical war epics to contemporary shows set against the backdrop of modern cityscapes to lure foreign buyers at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum (ATF) on Tuesday.

Presented as part of the China Pavilion, the 30-minute showcase streamed at the virtual ATF and highlighted six series. Half of them were period dramas, including one propaganda title.

The presentation opened with the action-packed trailer of “Glory and Dream,” a 30-episode series starring Rocky Hou as the young version of the late Communist Chinese leader Mao Zedong. It revolves around the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Sales are handled by Perfect World Pictures.

This was followed by two period war epics “The Qin Empire IV” and “Longest Day in Chang’an.” From Tencent Video. “The Qin Empire IV” is set against the backdrop of the warring state period in ancient China where the Qin emperor conquered six other states and took control of Chinese soil.

“Longest Day in Chang’an,” starring Jackson Yee, the heartthrob who was shot to fame as a member of C-pop boy band TFBoys, is a 60-episode series that is an account of the events that take place within 24 hours in Chang’an, the ancient capital of China. It is distributed by Media Caravan.

The other titles are modern dramas. Shanghai Media Group and Oriental Pearl Group’s “Quiet Among Disquiet” offers audiences a sneak peek into the glamorous high fashion world of China, which has taken off since the launch of China Vogue in 2005. The drama follows the characters’ struggles in the cut-through fashion publishing industry. “Love Designer” from China International TV Corp is another drama set in the fashion world, but with a love story arc.

“Go Ahead” presented by Huace Film & TV is a modern youth and family drama that explores a new definition of family, where family members are bonded not by blood.