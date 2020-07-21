‘Tibet: Roof of the World’ Notches Multiple Co-Production Deals

Documentary feature “Tibet: Roof of the World” is set to premiere on leading broadcast channels in the U.S. and Europe in the coming months, following a series of co-production deals. It is also poised for a theatrical release in mainland China, where cinemas have reopened this week after being closed for nearly five months.

The film takes an in-depth look at and explores life on the highest mountain plateau on Earth. The inhospitable environment is home to varied wildlife, including: wolves struggling to raise pups in the rugged peaks; rare snub nosed monkeys facing family dramas on the forest slopes; chiru antelopes that travel hundreds of miles to give birth while facing death; and hardy pika which tough out the elements all year, whilst under constant attack.

The film is presented by IFA Media and LGI Media (formerly Looking Glass International) an Australia-based factual programming specialist. It was produced with China Intercontinental Communication Center, Shenzhen Top Vision Film, and Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority. It was co-produced with Smithsonian Channel and is set to premiere in the U.K. and the U.S. in September.

Recent deals brokered by LGI see versions of the film heading for broadcast by Japan’s NHK, France Televisions and Sweden’s SVT.

“Our China office enabled us to gain unprecedented access to one of the most difficult places on earth to film. The result is a spectacular blue-chip special that will be enjoyed by audiences around the world,” said Dean Johnson EP and IFA Media partner.

“ ‘Tibet: Roof of the World’ is an incredible program that explores and provides a fascinating insight into the inhabitants of one of the harshest places in the world,” said Nha-Uyen Chau, founder and CEO of LGI Media.