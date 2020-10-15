Thrill Channel Makes ‘Model Family’ its First Original Show

Suspense-thriller series “Model Family” has been set as the first original production from the horror channel Thrill, which is operated by Hong Kong-based Celestial Tiger Entertainment. The show will make its debut in time for Halloween.

Directed by Malaysian filmmaker Adrian Teh (“Paskal: The Movie”), “Model Family” is a two-parter revolving around a single-parent family who uncover the dark secrets of other families living in a seemingly perfect neighborhood. Starring singer-songwriter Uriah See (“Fried Rice Paradise”), singer-actress Thor Yin Wi, and actress-model Kendra Sow, part one of the show will premiere on Thrill on Oct. 31, with the second to follow on Nov. 7.

“Model Family” marks Teh’s first production after emerging from a COVID-19 lockdown, he said in a statement. As of Thursday, Malaysia has had over 17,000 cases with 167 deaths. Thursday saw a surge of the number of infections with 660 new cases. The show will also be a showcase of Malaysian talent, “with some new faces alongside the experienced actors in Malaysia,” Teh added.

Following the premiere on Thrill, a six part-version, labeled as a director’s cut, will be streamed on Thrill’s partner platforms.

CTE, which is owned by private investment firm Saban Capital Group, Malaysia’s Astro Overseas and Lionsgate, has been ramping up original productions at other parts of its channels bouquet. These include Celestial Movies, CCM, KIX, Miao Mi and cHK, variously available as linear, on-demand and over-the-stop services.

“Thrill’s ’Model Family’ is an ambitious project by Adrian and his team of talented cast and crew, as the story pushes many boundaries in depicting the deep-seated emotions and dark impulses in human beings,” said Ofanny Choi, CTE president.