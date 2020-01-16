×

South Korea’s CJ ENM To Adapt Youngest Media’s NBC-Bound ‘Small Fortune’

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
Small Fortune ITV
CREDIT: Courtesy of ITV

South Korea media giant CJ ENM has signed on for a local adaptation of “Game of Clones” producer Youngest Media’s NBC-bound entertainment format “Small Fortune.”

A four-part pilot series will premiere on CJ ENM’s tvN channel in February. London-based distributor DRG, which is handling sales for the format, sold the show into the market.

Small Fortune” has also been optioned by Sony Pictures Television for a pan-regional deal in Latin America, as well as by NENT Group, which has optioned the rights for the Nordic region.

Billed as the world’s smallest physical gameshow, “Small Fortune” sees teams of friends and family members compete in minuscule games set in miniaturized worlds, often replicating well-known landmarks or historical sites, in order to win cash prizes.

“Small Fortune” premiered on U.K. broadcaster ITV last year, where it was commissioned as a 6 x 60’ series and aired in a Saturday primetime slot.

The format will debut in the U.S. on NBC later this year.

DRG sales executive Emmanuel Grinda negotiated the deal with CJ ENM.

Grinda said: “At a time when most physical gameshows are getting bigger and bigger, ‘Small Fortune’ bucks the trend and delivers a unique look and feel of its own. It successfully supplies lots of jeopardy and emotion and, because it can be so readily tailored, with miniature versions of local landmarks or famous places, we are confident that it will be a big success”.

South Korean media giant CJ ENM has previously adapted such international formats as “Top Gear” and “Saturday Night Live.” Its own formats, such as “Love At First Song,” have been picked up globally, with the dating-singing hybrid recently acquired by U.S. singer John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co, Simon Lythgoe’s Legacy Productions and Critical Content.

Jooyeon Park, a producer with CJ ENM, added: “We are always on the look-out for new and different ideas, and think ‘Small Fortune’ is a truly innovative new gameshow that provides a wonderful mix of fun, unusual visuals and high-stakes tension – making for a great all-round primetime family entertainment show.”

More TV

  • EDY07243.ARW

    Shooting Days in Paris Rise 10% Led By Damien Chazelle's 'The Eddy'

    Buoyed by a sturdy local industry and sent soaring by the influx of international broadcasters, audiovisual production in Paris rose to record-setting levels in 2019. The French capital remained Gaul’s leading production market, encompassing 40% of all national and 36% of all foreign shoots in the country last year. In harsh numbers, the city of [...]

  • Small Fortune ITV

    South Korea's CJ ENM To Adapt Youngest Media's NBC-Bound 'Small Fortune'

    South Korea media giant CJ ENM has signed on for a local adaptation of “Game of Clones” producer Youngest Media’s NBC-bound entertainment format “Small Fortune.” A four-part pilot series will premiere on CJ ENM’s tvN channel in February. London-based distributor DRG, which is handling sales for the format, sold the show into the market. “Small [...]

  • Reba McEntire53rd Annual CMA Awards, Show,

    TV News Roundup: 'Young Sheldon' Books Reba McEntire

    In today’s TV news roundup, CBS announced Reba McEntire will guest star in “Young Sheldon,” and TNT announced a premiere date for “Snowpiercer.” CASTING CBS has announced Reba McEntire will guest star in an upcoming episode of “Young Sheldon,“ airing in February. McEntire will be playing June, a character described as “the fun, fiery ex-wife” [...]

  • CAA HQ LA

    CAA Hikes Assistant Pay Rate, Restructures Raise Policy

    As part of greater changes to CAA’s salary policy, the agency has raised the starting wage for assistants from $15 to $18 an hour. The revisions were announced at the agency at the start of the year on Jan. 9, a source familiar with the matter tells Variety. Minimum wage for other hourly positions has [...]

  • Leslie Moonves arrives.CBS Upfront presentation, Lincoln

    Judge Allows CBS Shareholder Lawsuit Over Leslie Moonves and #MeToo to Proceed

    A federal judge in New York has allowed a shareholder lawsuit against CBS Corp. to proceed based on the specificity of statements made by disgraced former chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves at a 2017 Variety conference. Judge Valerie Caproni of the Southern District of New York on Wednesday dismissed other claims in the securities fraud suit against [...]

  • ViacomCBS

    ViacomCBS Sets New Ad Sales Team

    ViacomCBS unveiled a new ad-sales team that relies heavily on senior executives who were already reporting to Jo Ann Ross, the newly merged company’s ad-sales chief, when she was leading them at the former CBS Corp. ViacomCBS said longtime Ross lieutenants John Bogusz, Linda Rene, Chris Simon, Dave Morris and David Lawenda will all remain [...]

  • Friends

    WarnerMedia Execs on 'Friends' Reunion, 'Harry Potter,' Green Lantern on HBO Max

    We now know a little bit more about whether a “Friends” reunion is ever bound for forthcoming streamer HBO Max, if the Harry Potter franchise will make its way to the service, and what the new Green Lantern series will entail. While many fans are no doubt interested in a “Friends” reunion of some sort, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad