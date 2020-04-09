Simon Cowell’s ‘The Greatest Dancer’ To Be Adapted in China

Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, Fremantle and Chinese conglomerate Shanghai Media Group have teamed up to produce “The Magnificent Dancer,” a talent show for China.

Adapted from Syco’s “The Greatest Dancer” format, the new show will be launched on SMG’s Dragon TV later this spring.

The primetime series will involve auditions, challenges and live performances. Dance routines are expected to range in style from ballet, jazz, to hip hop.

Fremantle and Syco previously collaborated with SMG on a Chinese adaptation of Syco’s hit “Got Talent” format.

The new deal was brokered by Haryaty Rahman, Fremantle’s SVP of distribution, Asia, international.

SMG is one of China’s largest media and cultural conglomerates, with a range of businesses stretching from traditional radio and TV networks, through newspapers and magazines, drama and film production and distribution, OTT and streaming, IPTV, online and console gaming, digital advertising, home shopping and e-commerce, live entertainment.

Producing more than 12,000 hours of original programming per year, and operating more than 70 formats, Fremantle is involved with shows including “Got Talent,” “My Brilliant Friend,” “Family Feud,” “The Young Pope,” “Idols,” “American Gods,” “The Price is Right,” “Neighbours,” “The X Factor” and “Deutschland 83.”

Syco is a joint venture between impresario Cowell and Sony Music.