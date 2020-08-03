Lifetime Movie Package Launches on Australia’s Foxtel

Australia’s pay-TV leader Foxtel is expanding its on-demand offering by adding A+E Networks’ LMN-Lifetime Movie Network to its film lineup.

The package, which targets a predominantly female audience with made for television movie content, will be made available from Sept. 1, at no extra charge to subscribers of the Foxtel Movies bundle.

Foxtel says that LMN already offers more than 1,000 movies on demand. It will be programmed and managed by Foxtel in Australia with new movies added over the coming months.

Foxtel is owned by News Corporation (65%) and Telstra Corporation Limited

“For more than 20 years, Lifetime Movie Network has captured TV audiences in the U.S. by delivering quality made for television movies featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars,” said Brian Walsh, executive director of television, Foxtel. “The movies are a perfect guilty pleasure with captivating stories and outstanding performances.”

Movie industry headliners showcasing their talents in LMN shows available over launch month in September, include: Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story”); Whoopi Goldberg (“A Day Late and a Dollar Short”); Harvey Keitel (“Fatal Honeymoon”); Vivica A. Fox (“The Wrong Roommate”); John Corbett (“The Hunt For Killer 1-5”); Lindsay Lohan (“Liz & Dick”); Shannon Doherty and Mira Sorvino (“No One Would Tell”); and Denise Richards (“Secret Lives of Cheerleaders”).

In recent months, Foxtel launched its own OTT streaming service, Binge. It debuted in May with a mix of local content and international film and TV series sourced from WarnerMedia, NBCU, FX, BBC and Sony. Binge also includes a catalog of HBO hits and scripted originals from HBO Max.