Legendary Global, Library Pictures Backing Indian Series by Vikramaditya Motwane

Los Angeles-based entities Legendary Global and Library Pictures have joined forces to co-finance and produce two seasons of an untitled, Hindi-language series Vikramaditya Motwane.

The pair did not reveal either a title or a log-line for the series. They described it only as a Hindi-language YA dark comedy-drama series to be sold in India.

The series will be executive produced, written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Abhay Koranne, who co-created the series with Motwane, will also serve as a writer. Motwane will also provide production services through his production company Andolan. He is represented by Creative Artists Agency.

Motwane is known for his raw cutting edge films. His first, “Udaan” appeared in Un Certain Regard category at Cannes in 2010, and earned him the best director and best film awards at India’s Screen Awards that year. He has since made “Lootera” and “Trapped,” which premiered at the 2016 Mumbai Film Festival.

The deal is a precursor to an ongoing relationship between Motwane and Legendary Global as part of Legendary Global’s continuing expansion of local language production.

“This is a story very close to my heart and I am looking forward to collectively creating an incredible experience for local as well as global audiences,” said Motwane in a prepared statement.

Launched in December, Legendary Global develops, produces and finances premium scripted television for the global market with a focus on projects built for the international marketplace. Library is an investor in local-language production slates.