Korea’s JTBC to Adapt BBC Drama ‘Undercover’

Korean production company, Story TV is to make a local version of BBC political drama “Undercover” for broadcaster JTBC. The agreement was announced Wednesday at the ongoing Broadcast Worldwide (BCWW) content market in Seoul.

“Undercover” is a six-part thriller following the story of a spirited and passionate woman barrister at the very top of her profession. Just as her life comes under intense public scrutiny, she discovers that her husband and the father of her children, has been lying to her for 20 years. His web of lies threatens to destroy everything she’s worked so hard for, including the law case she based her entire career on.

The show tackles controversial and challenging issues that impact society on a global scale, with the narrative revealed over different time frames, to weave a tale of corruption, betrayal, and miscarriages of justice.

The original series of “Undercover” was written by “Criminal Justice” screenwriter Peter Moffat. It was produced by BBC Studios Production for BBC One and BBC America. In the U.K. the series peaked with a huge 6.3 million viewers.

The agreement marks the first global format sale for “Undercover” and the third drama format collaboration between BBC Studios and JTBC channel. It also follows the 2020 agreement between BBC Studios and JTBC for the new South Korean format of “The Split.”

“Stories that explore strong female characters have been in demand, notably with the recent success of JTBC’s local version of ‘Doctor Foster – The World of the Married’ – and our recent announcement of JTBC’s commission of ‘The Split.’ It follows that ‘Undercover’ is next in line for Korean localization,” said BBC Studios, senior VP, global format sales, Andre Renaud.

“We are working with great cast, writers, producers to rebuild the series with a local favor, and we think that ‘Undercover’ will resonate greatly with South Korean audiences,” said Kim Hyoung-chul executive producer at JTBC Studios and Kim Jung-mi, executive director at Story TV.

Other successful BBC Studios format adaptations in South Korea include “Doctor Foster,” locally named “The World of The Married,” “Luther,” and “Life on Mars.”