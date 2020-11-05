Jarrod Villani Joins ViacomCBS and Network Ten in Australia, New Zealand

ViacomCBS Networks International has announced that Jarrod Villani will join Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer and executive VP, as co-lead of ViacomCBS in Australia and New Zealand.

As chief operating and commercial officer and co-lead with McGarvey, from early next year, Villani will be responsible for all the combined company’s commercial activities and operations in both markets. The role was empty for the past eight months since the departure of Paul Anderson.

Both McGarvey and Villani report to Maria Kyriacou, president of VCNI’s operations in Australia, Israel and the U.K. Rod Prosser, chief sales officer, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand will work closely with McGarvey and Villani “to further strengthen revenue growth and strategy while providing oversight and management of the entire 10 ViacomCBS sales team.”

“Network 10 has performed very well this year. It is the only commercial network (in Australia) growing its audience and it has also recorded its highest commercial shares in key demographics since 2011,” said Kyriacou, in a statement. “The integration and transformation of Network 10 and ViacomCBS under the leadership of Beverley has been successfully completed. We have launched a new channel, 10 Shake, 10 Play is experiencing its biggest ever digital audience and the MTV and Nickelodeon channels have also grown their share.”

“Jarrod is a highly qualified commercial leader with extensive experience in organizational transformation and stakeholder management,” Kyriacou said. Villani was previously Queensland’s head of restructuring and Brisbane’s head of office at advisory and investment firm KordaMentha.

“Next year we will launch premium SVOD service Paramount Plus whilst growing our existing linear and subscription broadcast and digital assets. Jarrod has worked closely with the team throughout this year and on a project basis in the past and we are thrilled to have him join us on a permanent basis,” said McGarvey.