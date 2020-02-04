×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Japanese Adaptation of ‘Suits’ Renewed for Second Season

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Suits Japanese version
CREDIT: Courtesy of FujiTV

A second season of the Japanese adaptation of hit drama show “Suits” has been green-lighted at leading broadcaster Fuji Television. NBCUniversal Formats, which handled the deal, says that it is the first time ever that a U.S. drama adaptation is renewed.

Production of the second season will begin this month, with Shin Hirano in the director’s chair. Episodes will begin airing from April in FujiTV’s prime time Getsuku drama slot, on Mondays at 9pm.

The legal drama show was originally created by Aaron Korsh and produced by UCP with USA Network airing the first season in 2011. The ninth and final season played on USA Network last year. Format rights were also previously licensed to South Korea’s KBS, which adapted it with ratings success in 2018.

Hiroyuki Goto (“Hana-Kimi,” “Change, Beautiful World”) and Toshio Arai (“Daughter of Lupin,” “Comte de Monte – Cristo,” “Cocoa”) serve as producers of the Japanese retread. Hiroyuki Komine (“Suna No Utusuwa,” “Giver: Revenge’s Giver,” “Miss Pilot”) is scriptwriter. The deal was brokered by NBCUniversal Formats’ director of Asia format sales liaison, Linfield Ng.

“I’ll do my best to depict the fast-paced drama, localizing it and striking the perfect balance between the original story and Japanese culture,” said Goto in prepared remarks.

More TV

  • Suits Japanese version

    Japanese Adaptation of ‘Suits’ Renewed for Second Season

    A second season of the Japanese adaptation of hit drama show “Suits” has been green-lighted at leading broadcaster Fuji Television. NBCUniversal Formats, which handled the deal, says that it is the first time ever that a U.S. drama adaptation is renewed. Production of the second season will begin this month, with Shin Hirano in the [...]

  • George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker

    Rodolphe Buet Joins Newen as Head of Distribution

    Rodolphe Buet has joined Newen, the TF1 Group-owned production and distribution company, as head of distribution. Buet is joining Newen from On Entertainment (“Playmobil”) where he worked as head of the film division for two years. The executive previously held a 12-year tenure at Studiocanal as president of international distribution and marketing for films, library [...]

  • Sky Announces Plans to Go Net

    Sky Announces Plans to Go Net Zero Carbon by 2030

    European pay TV company Sky is planning to go net zero carbon by 2030 by transforming the way it does business, the company announced on Tuesday. In order to achieve that goal it will implement a sweeping range of green initiatives that will impact everything from the way its programs are produced to the relationships [...]

  • 'The Bachelor' Recap: Stitches, Costa Rica

    'The Bachelor' Recap: Stitches, a Costa Rica Trip and the Biggest Elimination Yet

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the fifth episode of “The Bachelor” Season 24. Monday night brought us the first of five (!!!) hours of “Bachelor” related content this week, where viewers picked up from the Alayah Benavidez controversy of last week’s “To Be Continued…” In the wise words of contestant [...]

  • mythic-quest-apple-tv-plus

    'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' on Apple TV Plus: TV Review

    Given just how colossal the video game industry is, it’s pretty wild that more TV shows haven’t tried to delve deeper into it (except, of course, when in need of inspiration from some previously established and particularly valuable IP). But it’s maybe for the best that one of the first series to take it seriously [...]

  • SPINNING OUT

    'Spinning Out' Canceled After One Season at Netflix

    Netflix has canceled the figure skating drama “Spinning Out” after just one season, Variety has confirmed. The news comes just over a month after the show premiered on Jan 1. The 10-episode series follows Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a talented, up-and-coming elite figure skater who’s ready to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall [...]

  • GoliathSeason 3CR: Greg Lewis/Amazon Studios

    TV News Roundup: 'Goliath' Season 4 Books J.K. Simmons and Bruce Dern

    In today’s TV News Roundup, J.K. Simmons and Bruce Dern joined “Goliath” Season 4 and Netflix released a teaser for “I Am Not Okay With This.” CASTING J.K. Simmons and Bruce Dern have been cast as series regulars in the fourth and final season of Amazon‘s “Goliath.” Simmons will play George Zax, the head of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad