HBO Asia Falls For Taiwan Romance Series ‘Adventure of the Ring’

HBO Asia is to begin screening its first original romantic comedy series “Adventure of the Ring” from mid-December.

Joining other internationally-targeted shows made in Taiwan, “Adventure of the Ring” is directed by Helmed by Nelson Yeh (“Far And Away,” “Mad King Of Taipei”) and Kitamura Tayoharu (“Running Man,” “Q Series – Love Of Sandstorm”).

The eight-part show is adapted from mathematician and author Lai I-Wei’s romance novel “Ring of the Day,” which tells the stories of different couples who come in contact with an engagement ring. Production is by KBRO Media’s Good Image Co. with the support of Taiwan Ministry of Culture (Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development) and the Taipei Film Commission.

The first two episodes will be uploaded to HBO and HBO Go from Dec. 13, 2020, with the remaining six instalments premiering one at a time on subsequent Sunday evenings.

The series stars Chris Wang (“Time Traveler,” “Love Family”) as a baseball-loving actuary, and Allison Lin (HBO’s “The World Between Us,”) his free-spirited flight attendant girlfriend. The story begins with a meticulously-planned marriage proposal that goes wrong when the actuary misplaces the ring on a train. The couple re-examine their future and what love means to them as the ring travels through the hands of other couples.

Other cast include: Denny Huang (“Redemption,” “You Are the Apple of My Eye”), Hangee Liou (“La Grande Chaumiere Violett,” “Time Traveler”), Sun Ke-Fang (“What She Put on the Table,” “Close Your Eyes Before It’s Dark”) Lung Shao-Hua (“The Taste of Dang-Liang’s Family,” “Flavor of Life”), Wang Chuan (“Lost Daughter,” “A Story of Soldiers”), Helena Hsu (“Parking,” “Fated to Love You”), Liang Cheng-Chun (“A Thousand Goodnights,” “Dear Ex”), Wang You-Chian (“The Mouse Serves a Guest Tea,” “The Making of an Ordinary Woman”), Erek Lin (“Starry Starry Night”), Vicky Huang (“The Love Song,” “I Am Sorry, I Love You”), Bamboo Chen (“Alifu, The Prince/ss,” “The Great Buddha+”), Janet Hsieh (“Home,” “Deja Vu”), and Huang Shang-Ho (“Close Your Eyes Before It’s Dark,” “Thanatos, Drunk”).

HBO Asia has backed over 20 original productions in East and Southeast Asia. Others from Taiwan include “Workers” directed by Cheng Fen-Fen and also set up through Kbro, “The Teenage Psychic” and “The World Between Us.”