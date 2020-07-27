HBO Asia Makes Sci-Fi Debut With ‘Dream Raider’

HBO Asia has set “Dream Raider” as its first original sci-fi commission. The show is an 8-episode Mandarin language series, produced in Taiwan.

Set in the near future, “Dream Raider” features a misfit team of scientists and cops that are trying to get to the bottom of a criminal conspiracy that exploits human consciousness. The series opens with detectives investigating a case of missing girls and uncovers a mysterious cutting-edge technology that enables them to enter the dreamscapes of others in search of the truth.

Directed by Daniel Fu and Simon Hung, the series boasts a cast headed by David Wang, Vivian Hsu (“One Last Dance,” “Juliets”), Jason Wang, Weber Yang, Ellen Wu, Wu Ke-Xi (“Nina Wu”), Jun Kunimura (“Kill Bill vol. 1,” “Minamata”), Aggie Hsieh, Garfield Chung, and Bella Wu.

Produced with the support of the Taipei Film Commission and the Taipei Cultural Foundation, the series is executive produced by renowned Hong Kong-based filmmaker Soi Cheang (director of “The Monkey King 3,” producer of “Double World”).

Starting on Aug. 16, the new show will upload new episodes weekly, every Sunday evening. “Dream Raider” is the 23rd HBO Asia Original to premiere since local productions started in 2012. The network has since expanded its repertoire to include English and local language series, movies and documentaries. Mandarin-language series include the recently-premiered “Workers,” as well as the previous “The Teenage Psychic” and “The World Between Us.”

HBO Asia has a footprint that covers 25 countries and territories. In Asia, its companion channels and services include HBO Signature, HBO Family, HBO Hits, Cinemax, Warner TV, HBO On Demand, Chinese-language on-demand service Ding Ji Ju Chang, and Asian channels, Red by HBO and Oh!K.