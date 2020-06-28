ABC’s ‘Aftertaste’ Gives Foretaste of Post-Virus Risk Assessment Tool

Pre-production has started on “Aftertaste,” an Australian comedy drama series starring Erik Thompson as a celebrity chef who has fallen from grace. The show is the first to have made use of a production risk assessment tool for the post-coronavirus era.

A Closer Productions show, “Aftertaste” will shoot in Adelaide and the Adelaide Hills, with broadcast by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation next year. Thompson (“Packed to the Rafters,” “The Luminaries”) will also produce alongside Rebecca Summerton and Matt Bate.

The Risk Assessment Tool was commissioned by the South Australia Film Corporation and developed by Deloitte Risk Advisory. It is intended to assist producers to assess COVID-19 risk management issues for their production, and get cameras rolling again more quickly and easily, in conjunction with national COVID-safe guidelines.

“We understand how essential this tool is for producers to get their productions back on track, as risk assessment is a requirement of financiers,” said SAFC CEO Kate Croser. “Each production is different, and we have redirected funds into further development for projects that have needed to make changes to their production plans. We have committed to working with other financiers to address the extra costs of shooting in the COVID-era too.”

“Using the tool gave our financiers the confidence to support the recommencement of pre on ‘Aftertaste,’ enabling us to meet crucial deadlines for our lead cast availability and get back to work,” Summerton said.

“With Adelaide Studios back open for business, and South Australia one of the safest places in the world, (the tool) also opens up the state to attract both interstate and international productions,” said David Pisoni, South Australia’s Minister for Innovation and Skills.

“Aftertaste” has major production investment from Screen Australia in association with the SAFC and is financed with support from the ABC. Executive producer is Julie De Fina, who is also credited as a creator alongside Matthew Bate. Writers are De Fina, Bate and Matt Vesely. ABC executive producer is Rebecca Anderson