×

Coronavirus Delays Disney Plus India Launch

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney Plus
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

The global coronavirus pandemic has claimed its latest victim. The launch of Mouse House streamer Disney Plus in India has been indefinitely delayed.

Disney Plus was due to launch March 29 as part of Disney’s India streaming service Hotstar, coinciding with the beginning of the service’s largest audience puller — the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.

However, due to coronavirus concerns and the fact that no one, including international sportspersons, is allowed to fly into India at the moment, the tournament was postponed to April 15.

Uday Shankar, president of The Walt Disney Company APAC, and chairman of Star and Disney India, said in a prepared statement: “We recently announced that Disney Plus would launch in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season. Given the delay of the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney Plus and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon.”

On March 11, Disney Plus went live in India, only to be withdrawn a day later. Hotstar said it was a beta testing limited to a small number of customers.

Disney’s Star network has a stranglehold on cricket, the most popular sport on the Indian subcontinent. In 2017, the network paid $2.55 billion for 2018-2022 rights to the IPL. In 2019, 18.6 million viewers on the Hotstar app and website tuned in simultaneously to watch the IPL finals, breaking the record for concurrent viewership.

Hotstar is India’s most popular streamer with more than 300 million monthly active users.

More Biz

  • South Africa coronavirus

    As Cameras Keep Rolling in South Africa, Producers Sound 'Urgent' Plea Over Coronavirus Threat

    South African producers are demanding an “urgent all-industry response” to the threat posed by coronavirus, with a leading industry body calling for a coordinated plan from broadcasters and government agencies to address the potential economic fallout of the global pandemic on the local film and TV biz. The Independent Producers Organization (IPO) sounded the alarm [...]

  • Current War

    Australia's Village Roadshow Coronavirus Warning Sends Shares on Rollercoaster Ride

    Shares in Australia’s Village Roadshow Limited have swung violently in reaction to the company’s warning on the “significant adverse” effect of the coronavirus on its cinema and theme park businesses. On Thursday, shares plunged by more than a third on the Australian Stock Exchange. On Friday, they climbed again by a quarter, to A$1.08, but [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    Why Insurance Claims Were Never Going to Save U.K. Media Businesses from Coronavirus

    U.K. media businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic can expect no relief from insurance companies unless the disease is specifically covered in their contracts. The U.K. government’s failure to issue a diktat to businesses — including cinemas and theaters — to shut down, and instead advising people to simply “avoid” social venues, has caused widespread [...]

  • Cannes 2019

    Cannes Film Festival Postponed, Late June Dates Being Considered

    The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed. Organizers confirmed Thursday evening that the film festival will no longer take place during the scheduled dates of May 12-23, and several options are now being considered, including postponing the event until the end of June through to the beginning of July. The festival press conference, originally scheduled [...]

  • Michael Rapino, President and CEO of

    Live Nation Stock Fights Back After Wednesday’s Brutal Sell-Off

    Few imaginable things could impact the live-entertainment business as much as a global pandemic, and not surprisingly, Live Nation, the world’s largest concert promoter, has taken a beating on the stock market over the past two weeks. On a particularly rough Wednesday, its share price dropped 33% at one point in the afternoon — down [...]

  • Bob Dylan

    Josh Wakely, Warren Littlefield to Shop TV Drama Based on Bob Dylan's Music Catalog

    For four years, Josh Wakely has been prepping a television project that many writers would kill to work on. Now the TV and music-video vet has one of the industry’s foremost producers backing him. Warren Littlefield has signed on to serve as executive producer for “Time out of Mind,” a gritty drama series that would [...]

  • Scopely founders

    Mobile-Games Company Scopely Raises $200 Million From Chernin Group, Advance

    Scopely, a mobile-games developer, announced an additional $200 million as part of its Series D funding round from Advance, whose holdings include Condé Nast, and Peter Chernin’s The Chernin Group (TCG). The new funding doubles the size of the original $200 million Series D round Scopely announced last fall and brings the company to over [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad