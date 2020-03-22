‘Cold Case’ Japan Renewed for Third Season at WOWOW

Japanese pay-TV group, Wowow has greenlighted a third season of its local adaptation of U.S. hit series “Cold Case.” It is expected to premiere in winter 2020.

The announcement follows agreement with licensor Warner Bros. International Television Production. The company said that the success of “Cold Case” helped usher in a trend of Japanese networks remaking American TV drama series. These include “Suits” and “The Good Wife.” A Japanese version of “24” is also planned to be made in 2020.

The new season, titled “Cold Case: The Door to the Truth”, stars Yoshida Yo, Nagayama Kento, Takito Kenichi, Mitsuishi Ken and Miura Tomokazu. Directors include Takafumi Hatano, Akira Uchikata and Toshiyuki Morishita.

“In Season 3, the solidarity of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police Investigation Division 1 led by Yuri Ishikawa (played by Yo Yoshida) is put to test as they reveal the truth behind cases buried in the darkness,” Wowow said.

The company also said that the ten new episodes will lift the series total to 30, “the requisite number for global licensing and distribution deals.”

Wowow played all seven seasons of the original U.S. show which was a long-running hit for CBS. Created by Meredith Stiehm, the original was set in Philadelphia and followed Detective Lilly Rush (portrayed by Kathryn Morris), a homicide detective with the Philadelphia Police Department who specializes in investigations which are no longer actively pursued by the department.

Wowow, which will soon celebrate its 30th anniversary, currently operates three linear channels and an on-demand service, and claims 2.8 million subscribers. As part of a diversification move, it recently announced that it would begin acquiring film titles for theatrical release in Japan.