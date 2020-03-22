×

‘Cold Case’ Japan Renewed for Third Season at WOWOW

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cold Case
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Japanese pay-TV group, Wowow has greenlighted a third season of its local adaptation of U.S. hit series “Cold Case.” It is expected to premiere in winter 2020.

The announcement follows agreement with licensor Warner Bros. International Television Production. The company said that the success of “Cold Case” helped usher in a trend of Japanese networks remaking American TV drama series. These include “Suits” and “The Good Wife.” A Japanese version of “24” is also planned to be made in 2020.

The new season, titled “Cold Case: The Door to the Truth”, stars Yoshida Yo, Nagayama Kento, Takito Kenichi, Mitsuishi Ken and Miura Tomokazu. Directors include Takafumi Hatano, Akira Uchikata and Toshiyuki Morishita.

“In Season 3, the solidarity of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police Investigation Division 1 led by Yuri Ishikawa (played by Yo Yoshida) is put to test as they reveal the truth behind cases buried in the darkness,” Wowow said.

The company also said that the ten new episodes will lift the series total to 30, “the requisite number for global licensing and distribution deals.”

Wowow played all seven seasons of the original U.S. show which was a long-running hit for CBS. Created by Meredith Stiehm, the original was set in Philadelphia and followed Detective Lilly Rush (portrayed by Kathryn Morris), a homicide detective with the Philadelphia Police Department who specializes in investigations which are no longer actively pursued by the department.

Wowow, which will soon celebrate its 30th anniversary, currently operates three linear channels and an on-demand service, and claims 2.8 million subscribers. As part of a diversification move, it recently announced that it would begin acquiring film titles for theatrical release in Japan.

More TV

  • Cold Case

    ‘Cold Case’ Japan Renewed for Third Season at WOWOW

    Japanese pay-TV group, Wowow has greenlighted a third season of its local adaptation of U.S. hit series “Cold Case.” It is expected to premiere in winter 2020. The announcement follows agreement with licensor Warner Bros. International Television Production. The company said that the success of “Cold Case” helped usher in a trend of Japanese networks [...]

  • Danai Gurira as Michonne - The

    'Walking Dead' Star Danai Gurira Breaks Down Her Series Exit (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Walking Dead” Season 10 Episode 13, titled “What We Become.” “The Walking Dead” said goodbye to another longtime cast member in this week’s episode, with Danai Gurira officially exiting the series after seven seasons of playing Michonne. It was first announced last year [...]

  • ‘Westworld’: 5 Burning Questions From Season

    ‘Westworld’: 5 Burning Questions From Season 3 Episode 2

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the second episode of “Westworld” Season 3. After a Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Caleb (Aaron Paul)-centered premiere, Episode 2 of “Westworld” Season 3 brought the show back to the park and to everyone’s favorite brothel madam-turned-ruthless killer, Maeve (Thandie Newton). Newton was reunited with [...]

  • David Benioff DB Weiss Jeffrey Wright

    How 'Westworld' Landed Those 'Game of Thrones' Cameos (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the second episode of “Westworld” Season 2. Yes, that really did happen. On Sunday night’s episode of “Westworld,” Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) sneak back into the park’s tech corridors to investigate why Maeve (Thandie Newton) has gone missing. Instead, they discover that [...]

  • Outlander Season 5 Episode 6

    'Outlander' Recap: Why Jocasta Feels It is 'Better to Marry Than Burn'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the sixth episode of “Outlander” Season 5, entitled “Better to Marry Than Burn.” It’s no secret that Maria Doyle Kennedy is a talented actress — but if anyone didn’t know before, they do now after watching “Outlander’s” latest episode, “Better to Marry Than Burn.” [...]

  • Ashford International Studios

    New $292 Million Film & TV Studios to Be Built in Ashford, South-East England

    The Creative District Improvement Company has teamed up with property developers Quinn Estates to invest £250 million ($292 million) in Ashford International Studios, a new film and TV studios in Ashford, South-East England, which they say will create 3,000 jobs. The 15-acre site was formerly a locomotive manufacturing plant until the early 1980s. The companies [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad