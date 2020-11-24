Korea’s CJ Expands Format Sales Deal With Fremantle on ‘I Can See Your Voice’

South Korean media company CJ ENM has set an expanded partnership with global producer and distributor Fremantle, for hit format “I Can See Your Voice.” The partnership includes a new commission in Russia as well as a multi-territory option deal.

“I Can See Your Voice” is a Korean music mystery show guessing the good singer amongst the bad, without listening to their real voices. Now running for over 95 episodes, the show began playing on the CJ-controlled Mnet from 2015 and is now also simulcast on its tvN channel.

Currently on air on U.S. channel FOX and in production in the Netherlands for RTL4, the format has seen wide popularity all over the world with more than 700 episodes worldwide.

Broadcaster Russia-1 is expected to air a local version of the show in 2021, which has been licensed by Fremantle. Earlier this year, Fremantle announced a U.K. version of the format to be produced by Thames and Naked, both part of Fremantle itself, for BBC One next year. The British series will be presented by Paddy McGuinness.

Fremantle has also secured the format rights in nine further territories including Norway, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, India, Mexico, Estonia and Lithuania.

“It is a guessing music gameshow which is very timely. We know audiences around the world want fun and escapism in these times. It is also a hilarious laugh out loud show for the whole family to watch together,” Vasha Wallace, EVP Global Acquisitions and Development, Fremantle. “We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with CJ ENM to take this hugely successful format to eleven new territories”

“It is our delight to be working with Fremantle for it to travel to many new territories. We are excited to see the Russian version of ICSYV soon,” said Diane Min, format sales head at CJ ENM.