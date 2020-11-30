China’s Virtual Pavilion to Host Ambitious Presentations at ATF

A new dramatic series revolving around China’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is featured in the market screenings of Singapore’s Asia TV Forum (ATF). The series takes pride of place as part of the Middle Kingdom’s most elaborate presence at virtual markets this year.

“With You” is a 20-episode anthological drama series featuring 10 fact-based stories about Chinese civilians’ battle against the coronavirus outbreak, said organizers. An on-demand industry preview is featured at the online fair which runs from December 1 to 4.

The series, produced by Shanghai Media Group, Youhug Media and SMG Pictures, is part of the pavilion’s “Focus on China” presentation, which organizers said is the first of its kind as a title brand sponsor, and marks “the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore. Six events including the market screening of “With You” and presentations of other fresh content, will take place under the banner.

Some 40 companies are taking part in the China Pavilion’s activities. Their more than 300 titles include more than 120 TV drama series, 120 animation titles, 20 documentaries and 40 shows of other formats and genres.

The COVID-19 outbreak plays a major theme in China’s presentation. Besides “With You,” Chao Gen, vice president of Youku, Alibaba Media and Entertainment Group, will be speaking with Ella Yu, Asia market manager at TAPE Consultancy at panel “Docs: Buying into the Heart of COVID-19” on Friday.

Other companies such as Tencent Video, iQIYI, Hunan TV, Guangdong Reese Entertainment, will meet with content creators at several “in-development speed dating” sessions throughout ATF. And Jez Zhang, CEO and chief analyst of iiMedia Research Group will present statistical findings about China’s film and industry in 2020, and forecasts for 2021.