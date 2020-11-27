‘China’s Got Talent’ Renewed for Seventh Season

Hit variety TV show “China’s Got Talent” has been renewed for a seventh season and will be produced by Shanghai Canxing Culture and Media for Star China Media.

The “Got Talent” property was created by Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, with the international rights represented by Fremantle. The two companies are the format’s co-owners.

“ ‘China’s Got Talent’ is renowned for discovering new and incredible local talent. We are delighted to be a partner in bringing back this hugely successful talent show to Chinese audiences,” said Iris Xia, deputy GM at Star China Media.

“The renewal is testament to the strength of the Got Talent brand in the region and its ability to entertain audiences across China,” said Ganesh Rajaram, Fremantle’s General Manager and EVP Sales – Asia. Production and broadcast dates have not been set, and a local streaming partner company has not yet been determined.

The renewal is also testament to patient relationship building and a willingness to be guided by regulators. In recent years, Chinese authorities have looked unkindly on the import of foreign formats, and put an increased emphasis on local content that follows Socialist principles.

Regulators have cracked down on vulgarity and the cult of celebrity. And regulators have capped the salaries of stars, and even set a ceiling for the proportion of a production budget that can be paid to celebrity presenters and guests.

“ ‘Got Talent’ is the world’s No.1 variety entertainment format and continues to entertain, break records and discover extraordinary new talent all over the world,” said Abi Doyle, Syco’s VP of international productions. “We can’t wait to see the stars of the future which ‘China’s Got Talent’ will find.”