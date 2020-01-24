×

Beach House Pictures Expands Production Capacity With Four Executive Hires

Singapore-based TV production firm, Beach House Pictures is expanding its international and China-facing production capacity. It has hired four executives to join its senior management.

Suzy Hounslow, who joins in a newly-created position as executive in charge of production, will be supervising and providing quality control across Beach House’s international output. She joins after a 10-year stint at Australia’s Seven Network Studios where she oversaw 500 hours of factual, reality and scripted shows annually, with shows including “My Kitchen Rules.” Hounslow will report to founders Jocelyn Little, MD, and Donovan Chan, creative director.

Rob Sixsmith, who joins as head of factual, has previously worked across multiple factual genres, ranging from survival to science, and won a BAFTA Award in the process. His credits include directing Bear Grylls and Levison Wood and Discovery US’s factual entertainment phenomenon, “Gold Rush,” and the Beach House-Discovery International flagship series “Ed Stafford: First Man Out.”

Previously having opened the Australia office for Warner Bros. International Television, Geraldine Orrock, joins Beach House as head of unscripted. She previously developed and managed shows including “The Voice,” “First Dates,” and “My Kitchen Rules.” She will be responsible for development of original formats and exec producing key shows.

Susan Zhao joins as business director for China. She previously worked at ad firms Ogilvy and Leo Burnett as a senior executive. She was also CEO of the production company that produced Chinese director Lou Ye’s series “Mystery.”

Beach House is part of the Blue Ant Studios production group, and specializes in factual and unscripted programming for international streamers and cable networks. Its credits include “Ed Stafford: First Man Out,” “Wild City,” “Masterchef Singapore,” “Raffles: Remaking an Icon,” and “China From Above.” Factual and general entertainment arm Beach House Entertainment was previously responsible for “Record Rides” and “Cesar’s Recruit.” The company’s 2019 move into scripted production kicked off with acquisition of the rights to Asian properties including 1970s action heroine “Cleopatra Wong” and best-selling kids horror fiction book series “Mr. Midnight.”

