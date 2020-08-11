Australian LGBT Comedy ‘Metro Sexual’ Lands U.S., Canada Streaming Deals

Australian sitcom, “Metro Sexual” has landed multiple streaming arrangements in North America.

It will premiere in the U.S. on Sept. 1 on the free streaming service Crackle, and on Canada’s OUTtvGo and OUTtv’s Apple TV from the same date. It will then play on Prime Channels in Canada.

“Metro Sexual” is the first Australian sitcom with all LGBTIQ lead characters. Filmed in mockumentary style, it starts with the serious premise that, thanks to dating apps, more people are catching sexually transmitted infections than ever before. The comedy episodes follow the lives of doctors Stephanie Huddleston (Geraldine Hickey) and Langdon Marsh (Riley Nottingham), who work at Metropolitan Sexual Health clinic.

The series was produced by Humdrum Comedy and first aired on 9Go! and 9Now, parts of Nine Network Australia. It also played on Virgin Australia flights to up to three million passengers between January and April this year.

“This ground-breaking comedy is the rare combination of relevant and irreverent, examining a serious topic in a hilarious way,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus.

“Metro Sexual” was co-created, written and directed by Henry Boffin and co-created, written and edited by Nicholas Kraak, both partners in Humdrum with Riley. Principal production investment came from Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria. It was also financed with support from Screen Queensland with Yarraville Club, SKYN and Knobby Underwear.

The rights deal was negotiated by Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.