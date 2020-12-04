‘Crash Landing’ and ‘Garden of Evening Mists’ Win Asian Academy Creative Awards Gold

Netflix Korean-language “Crash Landing on You” was named as the best drama series at the third running of the Asian Academy Creative Awards. Malaysia-Singapore co-production “The Garden of Evening Mists” was named as the best feature film.

Singapore actors features prominently among the performance winners. Yeo Yann Yann was named best lead actress for her role in HBO’s “Invisible Stories,” while Lina Ng was named best supporting actress for “Last Madame.”

The awards ceremony was staged over two nights within a high-tech 3D virtual environment. That made it one of the most ambitious prize shows of this coronavirus-hit year. AACA’s red carpet merged 6 remote studios and a multitude of feeds to allow celebrities from all over the region to strut their stuff as if for real.

The event is a part of the Singapore Media Festival, which also includes the Singapore Film Festival and the Asian Media Forum.

2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards Winners list:

Best Actor in a Leading Role Arjo Atayde for “Bagman” (Philippines) ABS-CBN / iWant

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Miller Khan for “The Bridge” (Season 2) Viu & Double Vision Malaysia

Best Actress in a Leading Role Yeo Yann Yann in “Invisible Stories: Lian” (Singapore) HBO / WarnerMedia

Best Actress in a Supporting Role Lina Ng in “Last Madame” (Singapore) Ochre Pictures/ Mediacorp/meWatch

Best Adaptation of an Existing Format “Pretty Little Liars” (Indonesia) Viu & Cinema Collectiva

Best Cinematography Elliot Sng, Kristy Campbell, Lau Hon Meng for “The Islands That Made Us” (Singapore) IFA Media / CNA, Mediacorp

Best Comedy Performance Hirzi Zulkiflie for “Comedy Central Stand Up, Asia !” (Singapore) Comedy Central / ViacomCBS

Best Direction (Fiction) Takumi Saitoh for “Food Lore: Life In A Box” (Japan) HBO / WarnerMedia

Best Drama Series “Crash Landing on You” (South Korea) CJ ENM / Studio Dragon & CultureDepot / Netflix

Best Editing Dipin Verma, Carolyn Aquino Eguaras “Ed Stafford: First Man Out” Season 2 (Singapore) Beach House Pictures / Bilibili / Discovery Channel

Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program “Couple or Not Thailand” (Thailand) Zense Entertainment, format by Can’t Stop Media / BBTV Channel 7

Best Infotainment Program “Lockdown: India Fights Coronavirus” (India) National Geographic India

Best Lifestyle Program “Remarkable Living SR 2” (Singapore) Freestate Productions / CNA, Mediacorp

Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host Phanya Nirunkul for “Wit Makes Miracle” (Thailand) Thai Broadcasting Company/ Workpoint Channel

Best Music or Dance Program “Times of Music” (India) MX Player

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment “Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi” (India) Discovery Communications India

Best Original Screenplay Yeon Sang Ho for “The Cursed” (South Korea) Studio Dragon/ Lezhin Studio/ CJ ENM

Best Telenovela/Soap Opera “Royal Nirvana” (China) Jetsen Huashi Wangju (Changzhou) Cultural Media/ Youku

Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT “Queen” (India) MX Player

Best Theme Song “Enemies of You” for “Lake Pyar” by Daniel Saw (Myanmar) Canal+ Myanmar Production Limited

Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D) “A Whisker Away” (Japan) Studio Colorido / Netflix

Best Branded Program or Series “Petronas Land of Light Bulbs” (Malaysia) Ensemble Worldwide

Best Children’s Program (one off/series) “Lamput – The Chase” (India) Cartoon Network, WarnerMedia APAC

Best Comedy Program “Mr. Zoo” (South Korea) HJ Film/Leeyang Film / Little Big Pictures, Megabox Plus M

Best Current Affairs Program or Series “Man Woman and # MeToo” (India) Discovery Channel India

Best Direction (Non-Fiction) Sujata Kulshreshtha, Abhimanyu Tewari for “India 2050” (India) Wide Angle Films/ Discovery Channel India

Best Documentary Program (one-off) “The Australian Dream” (Australia) GoodThing Productions & Passion Pictures

Best Documentary Series “Revelation” (Australia) In Films / Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Best Feature Film “The Garden of Evening Mists” (Malaysia) Astro Shaw & HBO Asia

Best Immersive (360, VR) “High” (Singapore) Chuan Pictures

Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor Danny Yeo for “A Medical Journey” (Singapore) August Pictures/ Mediacorp / Channel U

Best News Program “Evening News (2020 Presidential Election)” (Taiwan) Formosa Television

Best Preschool Program “Bluey” (Australia) Ludo Studio and ABC Kids

Best Promo or Trailer “The Driver” (Singapore) August Pictures /meWatch /Mediacorp

Best Short Form Content ”Three Trees” (Japan) Kansai Television

Best Single Drama/Telemovie/ Anthology Episode “76 Horror Bookstore – Tin Can of Fear” (Taiwan) Studio76 Original Productions / myVideo

Best Single News Story/Report “News Desk: Human Rights Abandoned at Sea” (South Korea) MBC

Best Sound Chen George, Lo Annie, Lin Jimmy for “Yong-Jiu Grocery Store” (South Korea) Sanlih E- Television / Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific

Best Sports Program (one off or series) “Kizuna: Ultimate Partnerships” (Japan) NHK

Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Films “Jumanji: The Next Level” (Australia) Method Studios / Columbia Pictures.