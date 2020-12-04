‘Crash Landing’ and ‘Garden of Evening Mists’ Win Asian Academy Creative Awards Gold

Netflix Korean-language “Crash Landing on You” was named as the best drama series at the third running of the Asian Academy Creative Awards. Malaysia-Singapore co-production “The Garden of Evening Mists” was named as the best feature film.
Singapore actors features prominently among the performance winners. Yeo Yann Yann was named best lead actress for her role in HBO’s “Invisible Stories,” while Lina Ng was named best supporting actress for “Last Madame.”
The awards ceremony was staged over two nights within a high-tech 3D virtual environment. That made it one of the most ambitious prize shows of this coronavirus-hit year. AACA’s red carpet merged 6 remote studios and a multitude of feeds to allow celebrities from all over the region to strut their stuff as if for real.
The event is a part of the Singapore Media Festival, which also includes the Singapore Film Festival and the Asian Media Forum.
2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards Winners list:
Best Actor in a Leading Role Arjo Atayde for “Bagman” (Philippines) ABS-CBN / iWant
Best Actor in a Supporting Role Miller Khan for “The Bridge” (Season 2) Viu & Double Vision Malaysia
Best Actress in a Leading Role Yeo Yann Yann in “Invisible Stories: Lian” (Singapore) HBO / WarnerMedia
Best Actress in a Supporting Role Lina Ng in “Last Madame” (Singapore) Ochre Pictures/ Mediacorp/meWatch
Best Adaptation of an Existing Format “Pretty Little Liars” (Indonesia) Viu & Cinema Collectiva
Best Cinematography Elliot Sng, Kristy Campbell, Lau Hon Meng for “The Islands That Made Us” (Singapore) IFA Media / CNA, Mediacorp
Best Comedy Performance Hirzi Zulkiflie for “Comedy Central Stand Up, Asia !” (Singapore) Comedy Central / ViacomCBS
Best Direction (Fiction) Takumi Saitoh for “Food Lore: Life In A Box” (Japan) HBO / WarnerMedia
Best Drama Series “Crash Landing on You” (South Korea) CJ ENM / Studio Dragon & CultureDepot / Netflix
Best Editing Dipin Verma, Carolyn Aquino Eguaras “Ed Stafford: First Man Out” Season 2 (Singapore) Beach House Pictures / Bilibili / Discovery Channel
Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program “Couple or Not Thailand” (Thailand) Zense Entertainment, format by Can’t Stop Media / BBTV Channel 7
Best Infotainment Program “Lockdown: India Fights Coronavirus” (India) National Geographic India
Best Lifestyle Program “Remarkable Living SR 2” (Singapore) Freestate Productions / CNA, Mediacorp
Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host Phanya Nirunkul for “Wit Makes Miracle” (Thailand) Thai Broadcasting Company/ Workpoint Channel
Best Music or Dance Program “Times of Music” (India) MX Player
Best Non-Scripted Entertainment “Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi” (India) Discovery Communications India
Best Original Screenplay Yeon Sang Ho for “The Cursed” (South Korea) Studio Dragon/ Lezhin Studio/ CJ ENM
Best Telenovela/Soap Opera “Royal Nirvana” (China) Jetsen Huashi Wangju (Changzhou) Cultural Media/ Youku
Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT “Queen” (India) MX Player
Best Theme Song “Enemies of You” for “Lake Pyar” by Daniel Saw (Myanmar) Canal+ Myanmar Production Limited
Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D) “A Whisker Away” (Japan) Studio Colorido / Netflix
Best Branded Program or Series “Petronas Land of Light Bulbs” (Malaysia) Ensemble Worldwide
Best Children’s Program (one off/series) “Lamput – The Chase” (India) Cartoon Network, WarnerMedia APAC
Best Comedy Program “Mr. Zoo” (South Korea) HJ Film/Leeyang Film / Little Big Pictures, Megabox Plus M
Best Current Affairs Program or Series “Man Woman and # MeToo” (India) Discovery Channel India
Best Direction (Non-Fiction) Sujata Kulshreshtha, Abhimanyu Tewari for “India 2050” (India) Wide Angle Films/ Discovery Channel India
Best Documentary Program (one-off) “The Australian Dream” (Australia) GoodThing Productions & Passion Pictures
Best Documentary Series “Revelation” (Australia) In Films / Australian Broadcasting Corporation
Best Feature Film “The Garden of Evening Mists” (Malaysia) Astro Shaw & HBO Asia
Best Immersive (360, VR) “High” (Singapore) Chuan Pictures
Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor Danny Yeo for “A Medical Journey” (Singapore) August Pictures/ Mediacorp / Channel U
Best News Program “Evening News (2020 Presidential Election)” (Taiwan) Formosa Television
Best Preschool Program “Bluey” (Australia) Ludo Studio and ABC Kids
Best Promo or Trailer “The Driver” (Singapore) August Pictures /meWatch /Mediacorp
Best Short Form Content ”Three Trees” (Japan) Kansai Television
Best Single Drama/Telemovie/ Anthology Episode “76 Horror Bookstore – Tin Can of Fear” (Taiwan) Studio76 Original Productions / myVideo
Best Single News Story/Report “News Desk: Human Rights Abandoned at Sea” (South Korea) MBC
Best Sound Chen George, Lo Annie, Lin Jimmy for “Yong-Jiu Grocery Store” (South Korea) Sanlih E- Television / Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific
Best Sports Program (one off or series) “Kizuna: Ultimate Partnerships” (Japan) NHK
Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Films “Jumanji: The Next Level” (Australia) Method Studios / Columbia Pictures.