‘Loki’ Disney Plus Series Adds Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been cast in the upcoming “Loki” series at Disney PlusVariety has confirmed with sources.

Mbatha-Raw is the latest addition to the cast, joining series lead Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and the recently announced Owen Wilson. As with most things Marvel, the exact details of her character are being kept under wraps.

Reps for Marvel declined to comment. Reps for Disney Plus did not immediately return Variety‘s request for comment.

Mbatha-Raw recently appeared as a series regular on Season 1 of “The Morning Show,” Apple’s flagship streaming series that debuted in November. She also had a voice role in the Netflix series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” which premiered in August. She also starred in the Emmy-winning “Black Mirror” episode “San Junipero” in 2016. On the film side, she starred alongside Edward Norton in the film “Motherless Brooklyn” and has starred in other projects such as “Concussion,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “The Cloverfield Paradox,” and the live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.”

She is repped by CAA in the U.S., Curtis Brown Group in the U.K., and Anonymous Content.

Disney unveiled a brief first look at “Loki” and two other Marvel-Disney Plus shows in a Super Bowl ad last week. “Loki” is being targeted for a 2021 release. There is no official logline for the series at the time of this publishing, but the show will reportedly feature the master of magic popping up at different times in human history and influencing major events. He was last seen absconding with one of the Infinity Stones during “Avengers: Endgame.” Michael Waldron serves as writer and executive producer on the show with Kate Herron attached to direct all the episodes and executive produce.

The show is one of several limited series centered on MCU characters currently in the works at Disney Plus. Others are “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Falcon and Winter Soldier,” “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” and “WandaVision.” Kevin Feige, the architect of the MCU, is executive producing all of the shows. “Falcon and Winter Soldier” is set to debut this August, while “WandaVision” is said to be debuting in December.

Deadline first reported Mbatha-Raw’s casting.

