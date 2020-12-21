Tiffany Haddish on God, Her Second Grammy Nomination and Making Bathroom Jokes

In the 49 times that Grammys have been awarded for comedy album or performance, the list of winners is all-male but for a few exceptions: Lily Tomlin, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Griffin and Elaine May, who shared the award with Mike Nichols.

Tiffany Haddish is hoping her name will be added to the list of female winners when the 63rd Grammys are handed out on Jan. 31. She’s nominated for “Black Mitzvah,” her Netflix stand-up special which details Haddish’s journey to becoming one of Hollywood’s hottest comedians and discovering her Jewish roots along the way (she’s the daughter of an Eritrean Jew from Ethiopia).

Not only is Haddish, 41, the lone woman in the category, but she’s also the only person of color. Her competition includes Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Jim Gaffigan and Bill Burr. This is Haddish’s second nomination following her first in 2018 in the spoken word category for “The Last Black Unicorn.”

Haddish may end up having the last laugh. As she tells Variety: “Just a year ago, people were like, ‘She’s not funny. She’s a one-hit wonder. It’s over. I don’t even know why she’s where she’s at.’ And then, for me, for this special to come out of my brain and allow it to be a part of my rite of passage, it’s huge. It’s a huge mitzvah for me. It’s all God. When I think about that, I get so emotional.”