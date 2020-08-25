Australian Streamer Stan, NBCUniversal Global Distribution Ink Output Deal

Australian streamer Stan and NBCUniversal Global Distribution have announced a long-term, exclusive content partnership that will see Stan become the Australian home of new productions from Sky Studios and NBCUniversal International Studios, as well as Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group.

Stan will also become the exclusive home of new DreamWorks Animation TV shows produced for Peacock, in addition to NBCUniversal’s children’s programming, scripted and unscripted content from Sky Studios, and scripted library TV series and hundreds of films from NBCUniversal’s catalog.

Peacock series that will premiere exclusively on Stan include “Brave New World,” based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel; “Dr. Death,” based on Wondery’s hit true crime podcast; “Angelyne,” based on L.A.’s mysterious billboard bombshell; “Rutherford Falls”; “Saved by the Bell”; and “Punky Brewster.”

From NBCUniversal International Studios’ Working Title TV, Stan will feature “Lady Parts” (pictured), a six-part music comedy following a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts. Sky U.K.’s hit Original “Gangs of London” will also feature on Stan, as will scripted series from Sky Studios’ slate, including “I Hate Suzie,” written by Lucy Prebble (“Succession”) and “Domina,” a new drama series produced by Fifty Fathoms and Sky Studios with Cattleya, that follows the power struggles of Ancient Rome, told through a female perspective.

Stan CEO Mike Sneesby said: “This marks the first time an agreement combining series from Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation and Peacock content produced by Universal Studio Group has been secured in Australia – the biggest new slate of premium scripted content to come to market in recent times. This landmark deal reflects the strength of NBCUniversal’s portfolio and reinforces Stan’s commitment to bring the world’s best programming to Australians through our most significant output partnership to date.”

NBCUniversal’s president, Global Distribution & International, Belinda Menendez said: “We take great pride in the breadth and calibre of NBCUniversal’s content offering and are thrilled to expand our partnership with Stan and Nine through this deal. This extensive agreement ensures that Stan will be the exclusive Australian home of our new and compelling dramas, hit comedies, engaging children’s programs, exciting unscripted series and iconic film and library titles for many years to come.”