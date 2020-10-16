Netflix Churn Continues With Departure of Head of Comedy Jane Wiseman

Netflix comedy executive Jane Wiseman has left the company after just over six years as vice president of originals.

“I’m grateful for all that Jane has contributed during her six-plus years at Netflix, from building a talented creative team to bringing our members such successful series as ‘Grace and Frankie,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Dead to Me’ and our adult animation slate,” said global TV vice president Bela Bajaria. “We wish her well for the future.”

A comedy veteran, Wiseman was previously senior vice president of comedy programming at Chernin Entertainment. Prior to that, she was with NBCUniversal, where she began as vice president for comedy development and was promoted to senior vice president in comedy programming, developing hit shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “Community.” Before that, she was director of comedy development at Fox, where she worked on “Arrested Development” and “The Simple Life.”

Wiseman’s departure is the latest in an ongoing senior management exodus from the streaming giant. Last week, Channing Dungey stepped down from her role as vice president of original content. There has been speculation that Dungey — the industry heavyweight who previously led ABC Entertainment Group — could be in line to take over for Susan Rovner, who recently stepped down as co-head of Warner Bros. Television to lead original content at NBCUniversal.

The exodus began with the departure of longtime Netflix executive Cindy Holland in September. Holland had been a driving force of the streamer’s first-wave originals strategy, with hits like “Orange Is the New Black” and “Stranger Things.” Holland’s time at the company stretched back to 2002 as now co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ first hire in Los Angeles.

Holland’s exit coincided with Bajaria’s promotion to vice president of global TV. Bajaria, who most recently served as vice president of local language originals, oversees the creation of Netflix’s local-language originals in Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, India, Asia and Latin America — a critical part of Netflix’s quest for further growth. The new role sees her charged with both English and local-language original series, including scripted, unscripted and limited series.

More executive movement are expected at Netflix.