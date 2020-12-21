Lionsgate Extends South Asia Chief Rohit Jain’s Contract, Expands Responsibilities

Lionsgate has extended the contract of executive Rohit Jain and promoted him to managing director of South Asia and network platforms, as well as emerging Asian markets.

In his expanded role, Jain will be responsible for shepherding growth across all of Lionsgate’s South Asian businesses and expanding the Starz premium subscription platform through Asia’s emerging markets.

Earlier this month, global streaming platform launched its direct-to-consumer OTT app Lionsgate Play in India and emerging Asian markets under Jain’s leadership. Jain has also been responsible for establishing a South Asian licensing and distribution business to strengthen Lionsgate’s regional footprint.

Lionsgate opened its first office in India in 2018 led by Jain.

“Rohit is an entrepreneurial and innovative executive who has gotten our Indian operations off to a great start with the successful launch of Lionsgate Play,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “He has created a forward-looking blueprint for growth in one of the world’s most important territories. As he expands our streaming initiatives into additional emerging Asian markets, he will be an important part of moving our global platform forward.”

“This is an exciting time for all of us at Lionsgate as our newly launched SVOD service has received a phenomenal response from Indian viewers,” said Jain. “The entrepreneurial culture at Lionsgate, a global company with the soul of a start-up, is what keeps me excited. I am thankful to Lionsgate’s visionary leadership team for creating this wonderful opportunity.”

Minutes watched on streaming platforms in South Asia, particularly in India, Pakistan and Iran, nearly doubled, according to a recent Conviva report.