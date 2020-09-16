John Lennon Documentary to Premiere on BritBox

BritBox U.S., the streamer operated by BBC Studios and ITV, has acquired “Lennon’s Last Weekend,” an original documentary that looks at legendary musician John Lennon’s final interview before his death.

Directed by Brian Grant (“Video Killed the Radio Star”), “Lennon’s Last Weekend” features Lennon’s BBC Radio interview with Andy Peebles, the last he gave in person in December 1980, just before being murdered.

With a new album to promote, “Double Fantasy” with Yoko Ono, Lennon spoke candidly to Peebles about everything from The Beatles break-up, his relationship with Paul McCartney, political issues in the U.S. and U.K., his family and his homesickness for Liverpool. He also talked about working with Phil Spector, Elton John, Mick Jagger and David Bowie and how he produced many of his solo albums, which included anthems such as “Imagine” and “Give Peace A Chance.”

The documentary, which will also feature new contributing interviews, premieres on BritBox in December, in recognition of the 40th anniversary of Lennon’s death. It is produced by MGMM Studios for Sky Arts U.K. and is distributed internationally by Abacus Media Rights.

“As the true home of great British programming, BritBox is proud to be sharing this beloved British music icon’s story with our audience,” said BritBox president and CEO, Soumya Sriraman. “I hope this documentary of Lennon’s last interviews for the BBC provides a way for fans to celebrate his life and legacy in what would have been his 80th year.”

BritBox has more than a million subscribers in the U.S. and is rolling out to 25 countries.

Meanwhile, Sky original documentary “Let Me Take You Down,” an investigation into the murder of John Lennon, with in-depth access to his killer, Mark Chapman, is also expected to be ready in time for the musician’s 40th death anniversary in December.