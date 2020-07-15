Netflix India Adds ‘Gunjan Saxena,’ ‘Ludo,’ ‘A Suitable Boy’ and More as Theaters Remain Closed

War drama “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” starring Janhvi Kapoor, comedy-drama “Ludo,” starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, and suicide bomber tale “Torbaaz,” starring Sanjay Dutt, are among Bollywood titles that will bow directly on Netflix India, as cinemas across the country remain shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the giant streamer announced a raft of titles that will make their India debut on the service, including Mira Nair’s BBC series “A Suitable Boy,” based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel; and young adult romance “Mismatched,” an adaptation of Sandhya Menon’s book ‘When Dimple Met Rishi.’

The slate includes Gitanjali Rao’s festival favorite “Bombay Rose,” the first Indian animation to open Venice Critics’ Week; and Alankrita Shrivastava’s feminist drama “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,” starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, that premiered at Busan last year.

Crime thriller “Raat Akeli Hai,” starring Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui; romantic comedy “Ginny Weds Sunny,” with Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey; dysfunctional family drama “Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy,” featuring Kajol; horror story “Kaali Khuhi,” featuring Shabana Azmi; satire “Serious Men,” based on Manu Joseph’s novel, also starring Siddiqui; police drama “Class Of ’83,” starring featuring Bobby Deol; and dark comedy “AK vs AK,” starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, complete the new film lineup.

Upcoming series include “Masaba Masaba,” starring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves; contemporary drama “Bombay Begums,” featuring Shahana Goswami and Amruta Subhash; and dramedy “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag,” starring Swara Bhaskar and Ravi Patel.

“We know our members have unique tastes, moods and needs — sometimes, they want to lean back and watch a delightful comedy, and at other times, they want a pulse-pounding thriller that brings them to the edge of their seats,” said Monika Shergill, vice president of content at Netflix India. “We are so proud to bring these diverse stories created by acclaimed and emerging storytellers and producing partners.”