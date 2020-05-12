U.K.’s Goldfinch Entertainment Launches Streaming Platform BirdBox

Financing and production group Goldfinch Entertainment has launched U.K. streaming platform BirdBox.Film, a transactional video on demand (TVOD) service.

BirdBox has debuted with three channels based on documentaries, drama and festival favorites. Content available on the site includes Olivier Dahan’s “La Ve en Rose,” Colin Firth-starrer “A Single Man,” and Mira Nair’s “The Reluctant Fundamentalist.”

Goldfinch said more channels will be launched in coming months, beginning with horror in June, shorts in July and sci-fi in August.

Each channel will be supported by a premiere each month. June 12 will see the exclusive digital premiere of “The Ascent,” directed by Tom Paton, after its premiere at FrightFest 2019. For the shorts channel, Chris Turner’s “Running Man” will be first up, starring Raff Law and produced by Sadie Frost and Goldfinch.

Each channel will have 50 titles by summer, said Goldfinch. The platform added that it is focusing on offering award-winning and critically acclaimed titles that are under-served and generally used as filler by the major streaming platforms.

BirdBox also said it is planning to bring in guest curators, critics, influencers and talent to talk about their favorite films and curate their own selections on a monthly basis.

The platform will also act as a direct distribution outlet for any projects Goldfinch is financing or producing.

Phil McKenzie, COO of Goldfinch, said: “BirdBox.Film adds a key direct distribution function to Goldfinch, which is totally in tune with the digital viewing habits of our modern audiences.

“Whilst our business plan is focused on the U.K. initially, the technology also gives us the opportunity to expand into other territories, and provide a white label service to festivals, markets, distributors and media companies,” said McKenzie.