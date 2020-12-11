Eros STX Adds 46 Films and Series to Indian Streaming Platform

Eros Now, the Indian content streaming platform that is part of NYSE-listed Eros STX Global Corporation, has announced a slate of 33 film premieres and 13 originals across eight Indian languages. The slate also includes several shorts.

Films include “Roam Rome Mein,” directed by and starring Tannishtha Chatterjee, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui (“Sacred Games”), which premiered at Busan in 2019, and “The Last Rave,” featuring Rajkummar Rao (“The White Tiger”).

Film buffs will be delighted to see the inclusion of Vasan Bala’s debut film “Peddlers,” which debuted at Cannes 2012 and has languished ever since. Veteran Buddhadev Dasgupta’s 2013 London Film Festival title “Sniffer,” starring Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi (“Mirzapur”), also gets a streaming outing.

Malayalam cinema heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan’s “Oru Yamandan Premakadha” also features in the list.

Original series include “Udan Patolas,” “Salt City,” “7 Kadam,” “Vickey Detective,” “Gunmaster Geetu,” “Flipkart,” “Bhumi,” “The Swap,” and new seasons of “Metro Park,” “Smoke,” and “Modi,” the streamer’s celebration of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are committed to investing in quality programming that will appeal to the Indian and global diaspora, and this huge content slate adds to Eros Now’s massive entertainment catalogue. India is witnessing significant demand growth driven by the digital shift and the consumer’s desire to watch programming in different formats and their preferred language,” said Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros Group, in a prepared statement.

Eros Now claims 211 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers. It has a library of more than 12,000 titles.

Eros STX Global was formed in April this year when Indian studio Eros International merged with U.S. entity STX Entertainment.