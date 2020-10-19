Disney Streaming Platform Hotstar Set For Singapore Launch on StarHub

Hotstar, the Disney-owned streaming service focused on live cricket and entertainment, will launch on Singapore’s StarHub Plus service on Nov. 1.

Customers in Singapore will have two methods of accessing the streamer. An annual subscription costing S$69.98 ($51.56) is available directly via the Hotstar website.

Alternately, Hotstar will be available to StarHub’s Indian Plus subscribers on a 12 or 24 month contract at no additional cost. Indian Plus costs S$15 ($11.05) a month on a 24-month contract or S$25 ($18.42) a month on a 12-month contract.

Subscribers will be able to watch the final four league games and the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premiere League cricket tournament that is taking place in the U.A.E. Other content available on Hotstar includes news channels and shows including “Pandian Stores,” “Barathi Kanamma,” “Super Singer,” “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” “Anupamaa,” “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke,” and Hotstar originals like “Aarya,” “Hostages” and “Special Ops.”

Hotstar will also feature direct to streaming Bollywood films including the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s “Dil Bechara,” “LootCase,” and “Khuda Haafiz” and upcoming releases include Akshay Kumar’s “Laxxmi Bomb” and Ajay Devgn’s “Bhuj.”

Going forward, Hotstar plans to live stream cricket tournaments such as the 2021 ICC Men’s World Cup, the Asia Cup, and the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Apart from India, the service is already available in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company, through its subsidiary Novi, collaborated with the Singapore Government to bring Hotstar’s streaming service to migrant workers, offering them a taste of home amidst the pandemic.

Also, when Disney Plus was launched in Indonesia it used Indian-developed Hotstar technology and was branded as Disney Plus Hotstar.