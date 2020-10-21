ViacomCBS Strengthens International Streaming Leadership

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has shored up its streaming leadership ahead of the 2021 launch of its premium SVOD service Paramount Plus with the appointment of three senior vice presidents.

Joining COO and president of streaming Kelly Day’s international streaming division leadership team are Doug Craig as senior vice president, content strategy & acquisitions; Angela Heckman as senior vice president, revenue & operations; and Marco Nobili as senior vice president, marketing.

Craig will lead international content strategy, acquisitions, programming and operations for VCNI’s portfolio of international streaming services, including Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and Noggin across all international markets. He joins the company from NBCUniversal, where he oversaw content strategy and programming for Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips. Craig began his career in research at Nielsen, and later began his programming career at Discovery, where he was eventually promoted to senior vice president for programming and operations for the digital/mobile team.

Meanwhile, Heckman will drive business operations and overall revenue growth for VCNI’s streaming portfolio with oversight of new and existing partners including native multichannel video programming distributors, connected devices and platforms. She will leverage local relationships, lead VCNI’s overall streaming operations and will partner with the ViacomCBS digital team to ensure business objectives are met. Heckman was previously senior vice president of digital partnerships for ViacomCBS’s domestic digital business, and is credited with leading the development of their domestic streaming partnerships, including those with Apple, Google, Amazon and Roku.

Nobili will oversee VCNI’s international brand strategy, growth strategy, marketing execution and data and analytics for the streaming services, with the objectives of building VCNI’s brands in local markets, reaching subscriber acquisition targets and driving direct to consumer revenue. Nobili joined VCNI earlier this year as head of emerging business in Latin America, after stints at Netflix, Amazon and Microsoft.

“As we prepare for the global launch of Paramount Plus and continue to expand Pluto TV and Noggin internationally, VCNI is positioned to become as powerful a player in streaming as we are in television,” Day said. “With this stellar leadership team, an unparalleled global content engine, a proven technology platform and an international infrastructure and partnerships that span 180 markets, the ViacomCBS international streaming team will deliver an exceptional consumer entertainment experience and significantly disrupt the streaming industry.”

Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, VCNI will relaunch Paramount Plus in Latin America and the Nordics, and rebrand and relaunch 10 All Access in Australia as a new supersized premium version of Paramount Plus.

(Pictured: Doug Craig, Angela Heckman, Marco Nobili)