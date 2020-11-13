Sundance Now Snaps Up Australian Thriller ‘The Commons’ for U.S. and Canada From Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks’ streamer Sundance Now has acquired exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights to Australian thriller series “The Commons” from Sony Pictures Television.

Joanne Froggatt, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner and Primetime Emmy nominee for “Downton Abbey” plays a neuropsychologist who longs to have a child with her vector biologist husband, played by David Lyons (“Safe Haven”), but multiple unsuccessful IVF treatments have put her dreams of motherhood on hold. Meanwhile, the world around her is in chaos, as global warming and parasitic diseases have made the divide between rich and poor even greater.

The cast also includes Ryan Corr (“Bloom”), and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Silk”).

The series is produced by Playmaker and created by Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Award winner Shelley Birse (“The Code”). The writing team on “The Commons” also includes Matt Ford (“Hiding”), Michael Miller (“Cleverman”) and Matt Cameron (“Jack Irish”).

The series is directed by AACTA Award winner Jeffrey Walker (“Lambs of God”), alongside Rowan Woods (“Nowhere Boys”) and Jennifer Leacey (“Reckoning”).

Executive produced by Playmaker’s David Taylor and David Maher (“Bloom”), Stan’s Nick Forward, Graham Yost (“The Americans”), Fred Golan (“Sneaky Pete”), and Shelley Birse, the series is produced by Diane Haddon (“Friday On My Mind”).

The eight-part drama had its world premiere in Australia on streamer Stan. Sundance Now will stream in the U.S. and Canada from Dec. 3 with weekly episodes.

“Led by a wonderful performance by Joanne Froggatt, this gripping and timely drama makes an ideal addition to Sundance Now’s slate,” said Shannon Cooper, vice president of programming for Sundance Now. “We’re excited to work with our partners at Sony Pictures Television to bring “The Commons” to U.S. and Canadian audiences.”

Mario Giampaolo, vice president of distribution for U.S and pay TV for Sony Pictures Television, added: “ ‘The Commons’ is a timely global drama that challenges humanity in the face of crisis. We know audiences will be drawn to this gripping story and we are delighted to have found a great home for this premium series with Sundance Now.”