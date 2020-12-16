Starzplay Expands Global Footprint With Nordics Launch on Streamer Viaplay

Starz’s international streamer Starzplay is expanding its burgeoning international presence with its launch in the Nordic region on streaming service Viaplay on Thursday.

Viaplay subscribers will initially have access to a selection of series, including “Normal People” and “The Great” (pictured), with the full Starzplay service to be offered at a later date. Countries included in the Nordics launch are Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

Starzplay is on track to end this year with some 30 partner launches across much of its global footprint since June. In December alone, Starzplay expanded with Vodafone in Italy, Sky in Switzerland and Molotov in France. In addition, the streamer launched as a direct-to-consumer Starzplay app in six new markets including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, India (as Lionsgate Play) and Switzerland, and on Amazon Fire TV in Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. This brings the total number of territories the service is available in to 55.

Superna Kalle, executive vice president, international digital networks, Starz, said: “Our growth as a service has gone from strength to strength this year, and we are grateful to both our new and established partners for helping us to bring Starzplay into the homes of people across the globe in a time where the power of great entertainment has never been more apparent.”

Recent partner launches have included: Claro in Brazil; Amazon in Brazil, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands; MasMovil in Spain; Blue Plus in Switzerland; Cinepolis Klic in Mexico; Telefonica in Argentina; Rakuten in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the U.K.; Molotov in France; Vodafone in Italy; Sky in Switzerland; and JioFiber in India.