Soumya Sriraman Exits BBC, ITV Streamer BritBox

Soumya Sriraman, U.S. and Canada president and CEO of BBC Studios and ITV’s streaming service BritBox, will step down from her position at the end of October.

New leadership will be announced in the coming weeks, the streamer said.

Positioned as the streaming home for British television content, BritBox was set up in 2017 and now has more than 1.5 million subscribers. The service is due to begin global expansion in 25 countries, beginning with Australia, later this year.

Sriraman was responsible for commissioning and executive producing several shows for the service, including “The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco” with Rachel Stirling and Julie Graham, and “There She Goes,” starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes, who won a BAFTA Award for her role. Additionally, for the first time ever on a streaming platform, BritBox delivered the live telecast of “Harry and Megan: The Royal Wedding” to North American audiences.

In a joint executive statement, Rebecca Glashow, president, BBC Studios – Americas, and Martin Goswami, group strategic partnership and distribution director, ITV, said, “Soumya is a trailblazer. Her experience, leadership, and thorough knowledge of British content has been the perfect fit for BritBox. We thank Soumya for her passion and commitment in leading the BritBox team and shaping the service into what it is today.”

“I have enjoyed writing every minute of the BritBox story – from imagining it six years ago to building and growing it! I am so proud of my team who has worked tirelessly to exceed all expectations. I am grateful to the leadership at the BBC and ITV for their stewardship on this journey and I now look forward to my next chapter,” said Sriraman.

Sriraman previously served as executive vice president of franchise and digital enterprises at BBC Studios – Americas, where she expanded consumer-facing activities for key BBC brands including “Doctor Who” and “BBC Earth.” Prior to joining BBC Studios, she was president and CEO of Palisades Tartan, an independent film brand.