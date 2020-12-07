Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow to Feature in Netflix Comedy Event ‘Death to 2020’

Stars including Samuel L. Jackson (“Pulp Fiction”), Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) and Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) will feature in Netflix original comedy event “Death To 2020.”

“2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of ‘Black Mirror’ couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add,” reads the logline for the program. “‘Death to 2020’ is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

Netflix dropped a teaser for the program on Monday, describing it as “The comedy event you’ll never forget from the year you *really* don’t want to remember. ‘Death to 2020’ — from the makers of ‘Black Mirror’ — coming soon.”

The cast also includes Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”), Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”), Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”), Tracey Ullman (“The Tracey Ullman Show”), Cristin Milioti (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Diane Morgan (“After Life”) and Samson Kayo “Famalam”), Netflix announced on Monday.

Last week, Grant told New York Magazine that he was playing “a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.” More details about the special, however, are still sparse.

“Death to 2020” is created and executive produced by “Black Mirror” creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. The duo formed production outfit Broke and Bones earlier this year, with investment from Netflix.