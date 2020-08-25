Netflix Sets ‘Troll’ From ‘Tomb Raider’ Director Roar Uthaug

Netflix will exclusively release Norwegian action-adventure feature “Troll” from “Tomb Raider” director Roar Uthaug in 2022.

Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, Norway, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway, with city-dweller struggling to stop something they thought existed only in Norwegian folklore.

Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur, also the production company behind Norwegian Netflix film “Cadaver,” will produce.

Uthaug said: “‘Troll’ is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world.”

David Kosse, VP of International Original Film at Netflix, said: “We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker and I’m excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious, fun film.”

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Troll’ to life, a Norwegian fairy tale figure, played, directed and produced by Norwegians for the global market. We at Motion Blur are ecstatic to finally announce this collaboration with director Roar Uthaug and Netflix”, said producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud.

Uthaug’s credits also include “The Wave,” Norway’s first disaster film. Meanwhile, Motion Blur are behind features “Amundsen,” “The 12th Man” and series “The Oil Fund.”